Melanie Griffith Looks Stunning After Dissolving Years Of Filler
Many Hollywood actors feel the pressures of aging in the spotlight. In her early 50s, Melanie Griffith started getting fillers to counteract the effects of time on her face. However, she may have come to regret the cosmetic procedure. Evidently, it seems plastic surgery damaged Melanie Griffith's career. But at around 60, the "Working Girl" actor started having her fillers dissolved. Years after reversing the cosmetic procedure, Griffith looks stunning. Before and after pictures, even taking into consideration that she's older now, show just how graceful she's looking these days.
The picture from the left shows Griffith at a basketball game in November 2015. Her skin looked unnaturally taut and shiny, giving her a puffy appearance. But all of that was gone in the 2017 picture on the right. Even though two years separate both photos, Griffith looks more youthful in the second image. Her skin is still too smooth for a 60-year-old — the age she was when the second picture was taken — suggesting she still relied on cosmetic procedures like Botox. However, she doesn't have that unnatural appearance that the fillers gave her.
We aren't alone in thinking this. Social media users have also pointed out how much better the actor looked after she had her facial fillers removed. "She had some botched surgery and changed her face too much ... She looks pretty great now, so hats off to whoever helped her," a Reddit user wrote in a 2024 thread, and Griffith doesn't disagree.
Melanie Griffith prefers her more natural look
Hollywood has no shortage of extreme celeb plastic surgery before and afters, but Melanie Griffith is among the few exceptions to be open about the unfortunate results. In 2017, she revealed she turned to injections at around 2010 to help mitigate aging signs. "I hated that thing that was happening [to me]," she told Porter (via The Times). But she went overboard with it without even realizing it. "I didn't until people started saying: 'Oh my God, what has she done?'" she revealed.
In hindsight, Griffith could see how harsh the original results were. She even thought something must have gone wrong. "Somebody put this ridiculous stuff in and I think I must have been allergic to it," she said. Between 2014 and 2015, after the backlash, she turned to a different doctor to help her revert it, coinciding with Griffith and Antonio Banderas' divorce. "He started dissolving all of this sh*t that this other woman doctor put in. I had it done to my lips too. So awful!" she shared. "Hopefully, I look more normal now."
The scrutiny over her changed looks started nearly as soon as she started the fillers. In 2012, she was already facing significant criticism online. "Most people are telling me I look horrible. The tweets I get are really nasty," she told Us Weekly. She expressed concerns over her changed looks but preferred to focus on her health. "I don't know if I look that great," she said. "[But] I work out a lot." She definitely sounded more confident after having them dissolved.