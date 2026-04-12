Melanie Griffith Looks Stunning After Dissolving Years Of Filler

Many Hollywood actors feel the pressures of aging in the spotlight. In her early 50s, Melanie Griffith started getting fillers to counteract the effects of time on her face. However, she may have come to regret the cosmetic procedure. Evidently, it seems plastic surgery damaged Melanie Griffith's career. But at around 60, the "Working Girl" actor started having her fillers dissolved. Years after reversing the cosmetic procedure, Griffith looks stunning. Before and after pictures, even taking into consideration that she's older now, show just how graceful she's looking these days.

The picture from the left shows Griffith at a basketball game in November 2015. Her skin looked unnaturally taut and shiny, giving her a puffy appearance. But all of that was gone in the 2017 picture on the right. Even though two years separate both photos, Griffith looks more youthful in the second image. Her skin is still too smooth for a 60-year-old — the age she was when the second picture was taken — suggesting she still relied on cosmetic procedures like Botox. However, she doesn't have that unnatural appearance that the fillers gave her.

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty & Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

We aren't alone in thinking this. Social media users have also pointed out how much better the actor looked after she had her facial fillers removed. "She had some botched surgery and changed her face too much ... She looks pretty great now, so hats off to whoever helped her," a Reddit user wrote in a 2024 thread, and Griffith doesn't disagree.