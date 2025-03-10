The Most Extreme Celeb Plastic Surgery Before & Afters
Plastic surgery has been around for a long time, and it's perfectly normal for someone to have a little work done. Cosmetic operations can be done for a variety of purposes, from repairing a cleft palate to reducing the appearance of scars. Still, when most people think about it, they consider some of the more typical procedures like breast augmentation, lip filler, Botox, facelifts, and the like.
There's one place where people seem to get more work done than almost anywhere else though, and that's Hollywood. Whether it's to try and keep oneself looking young or a person just wanting to feel better about themselves, a lot of celebrities undergo plastic surgery. Most people go in for a little nip here and a tuck there, but for whatever reason, many celebrities go under the knife more often than most folks. Every so often, this results in a celeb looking very different from their natural appearance.
That's partly the point of plastic surgery, but it's unlikely many celebrities want to have their entire appearance altered. When a celeb undergoes such a radical transformation, it can result in drawing the wrong kind of attention their way. Each of these celebrities went in to have some work done, and their before and after pics show what looks like an entirely different person.
Jocelyn Wildenstein earned the nickname Catwoman for a reason
Jocelyn Wildenstein is probably best known as "Catwoman" due to her penchant for multiple cosmetic procedures. Wildenstein was a Swiss socialite who had a highly publicized divorce from famous art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein in 1999. After that, Wildenstein became well known for her lavish lifestyle and seemingly addictive need to have one cosmetic surgery procedure after another, ultimately earning the nickname that would remain with her for the remainder of her life.
Wildenstein underwent numerous procedures during her marriage, and when the divorce was settled, the judge ordered her not to use any of her alimony on more work. Like many in the public eye, Wildenstein denied having plastic surgery, citing instead her Swiss heritage for her appearance. Eventually, she admitted to having some eye work done to try and make them more catlike, which she did while still married.
Despite the admission and previously unwavering denial, it's clear from pictures of Wildenstein that she had more work done over the years. Surgeons told the Daily Mail she likely had multiple eyelid surgeries and cheek implants. She also likely had multiple facelifts, filler injections, a rhinoplasty, and other procedures. Wildenstein died in Paris from a pulmonary embolism on December 31, 2024, at the age of 79.
Mickey Rourke looks like a new man but not in a good way
Mickey Rourke was an A-lister early in the '80s, but a series of duds sent him into the boxing ring. In the end, Rourke had a record of six wins, two draws, and a seriously damaged face. Rourke retired from boxing and worked as a supporting actor throughout the '90s, eventually mounting a comeback as Marv in 2005's "Sin City," setting him on the path to a much larger career.
Rourke's face took a literal beating during his boxing career, and other issues made it necessary for him to get reconstructive surgery. In 2009, he explained his surgery to MailOnline: "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together. I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone."
The initial surgery he had done to repair his broken face only made it worse, and he spent years looking almost nothing like his younger self. Fortunately, Rourke finally found his way to a good surgeon, and the damage was largely repaired. These days, he looks far more like he did before he became a professional boxer.
Priscilla Presley significantly altered her appearance via cosmetic procedures
Priscilla Presley is largely known for three things: she was married to Elvis Presley and co-chaired Elvis Presley Enterprises, she starred in "The Naked Gun" films, and she played Jenna Wade in "Dallas." Much of her work kept her in the public eye, and she remains a celebrity as she works primarily as an activist and philanthropist.
Presley has gone under the knife several times over the years, and she doesn't retain the same features she once had. This has made her look very different from how she appeared in decades past. According to the Vera Clinic, it's believed that Presley has had cheek fillers, a facelift, lip line correction, a rhinoplasty, and Botox injections. Presley admitted to having seen an incompetent reconstructive surgeon who also turned out to be unlicensed.
This occurred in 2003, and the surgeon was only qualified to work as a nurse at the time. Presley was injected with low-grade industrial silicon used to lubricate car parts. That earned the since-imprisoned Daniel Serrano the moniker "Dr. Jiffy Lube," and Presley was one of many of his victims. He left her face looking scarred, and she's never looked the same since, despite her best efforts to correct the damage with a qualified and much more competent surgeon.
Carrot Top's procedures give him an unnatural look
Carrot Top got his start in comedy in the 1980s, and he's also worked as an actor. His name is taken from his rather impressive curly red hair, and he embraced that look in his act. Carrot Top has released numerous comedy specials over the years, and throughout much of his career, he looked just as he did in the '80s and '90s.
That started to change in the aughts, and in 2013, the comic addressed accusations he'd had some work done. During an appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?", he said, "People think I've had plastic surgery. No, it just takes a lot of makeup to make me look good. I get a lot of grief because I've always been in shape, and I think for comedy, in general, they don't expect comics to be in shape (via TheThings)."
In 2015, Carrot Top doubled down, telling Florida Today, "I never had plastic surgery," but people haven't believed him. Dr. Anthony Youn told CBS News he believed Carrot Top likely had laser treatments or chemical peels, adding, "At least, it appears he's left his eyelids alone, although, maybe they're next." Only Carrot Top and his doctor know for sure, but from the look of it, it's hard to argue he's gone under the knife.
Joan Van Ark's cosmetic surgery mishap didn't allow her to age gracefully
Joan Van Ark is probably best known for playing Valene Ewing in "Dallas" and "Knots Landing," as well as her work in the theater. Unfortunately, these days, Van Ark is probably best known for her botched cosmetic surgery procedures that have made her look unlike she did during her heyday.
In 2020, several insiders spoke with Globe, telling the outlet that Van Ark's face looked as if she was melting, adding, "It's just sad to see Joan now. She should have left well enough alone 20 surgeries ago." The striking change in the actor's appearance didn't help her find work, and it's likely plastic surgery damaged Van Ark's career as a result. Dr. Anthony Youn told the National Enquirer that he believed Van Ark's appearance was due to numerous procedures.
"I suspect she's had at least one facelift, if not two, causing her neckline and jawline to look tight. Her forehead is smooth and wrinkle-free, a possible consequence of a brow lift and Botox." Dr. Youn advised that Van Ark continue to take care of her skin, but she should avoid any invasive treatments save for the occasional Botox injection. Yet, it appears she didn't heed that advice, further altering her apppearance.
Michael Jackson's before and after pics are mind-numbing
Michael Jackson was highly regarded for his brilliant musical talents, but he's also known for his appearance, which changed significantly over the years. As a child, Jackson looked like a conventional kid, but his appearance made him appear incredibly different as he matured into adulthood. For starters, His skin lost much of its pigment from vitiligo and purposeful bleaching.
He also had discoid lupus erythematosus, a skin condition that likely damaged his cartilage. Then, in 1984, Jackson was severely burned while filming a Pepsi ad, requiring multiple skin grafts and other measures to aid in his recovery. Because of these conditions and injury, Jackson began receiving cosmetic procedures, including injecting collagen to fill scars.
His condition likely destroyed much of the cartilage in his nose, which may be why he had it reshaped so drastically, making it look nothing like his natural nose from his youth. Jackson probably underwent multiple rhinoplasties throughout his life to fix the damage but also reshape it, as he wasn't a fan of his original nose. He may also have reshaped his chin and jaw, but whatever work he had done, there's no denying that Michael Jackson at 50 looked nothing like he did at any point in his life, and it wasn't due to natural aging.
Too many treatments marred Donatella Versace's look
Donatella Versace is known for her fashion designing skills, but she's also a businesswoman, model, and socialite. Versace became the creative director of the Versace brand in 1997 and now serves as the chief creative officer, so she has plenty of influence in the industry. Versace is also well known for her appearance, which has changed via multiple plastic surgery procedures over the decades, though she's not admitted to any.
The only thing Versace has admitted to having done is Botox injections, but her appearance is too different to be caused only by that and natural aging. She did say, "I'm not like this genetically" at the Vogue Festival in 2013. She didn't elaborate but did add, "I use tons of cream and take care of my hair and skin (via HuffPost)." Versace's words did little to dispel the suspicion that her appearance wasn't entirely natural, and many have dug into the procedures she's undergone.
Dr. Dennis Schimpf told Express U.S., "She has had quite the evolution in her appearance. It appears she has had a face and neck lift, improving the overall shape and contour of her face." He also believed she worked on contouring her cheekbones, received fat grafting and filler, and modified the shape of her chin and jawline.
Justin Jedlica modified his entire body to become the Human Ken
Justin Jedlica is a celebrity because of the many plastic surgeries he's had over the years, earning him the nickname the "Human Ken Doll." Jedlica isn't telling people he hasn't had any work done — far from it. Instead, he's a plastic surgery advocate who readily and happily talks about all the surgeries he's had since beginning his quest to reshape his body into a form he felt better suited himself.
As of 2023, Jedlica has spent over $1 million on over 1,000 cosmetic surgical procedures. He had to wait until his 18th birthday to get started, but as soon as he was legally able to do so, Jedlica had his nose reconstructed. He followed this with all manner of procedures, including implants in his chest, shoulders, biceps, and triceps. He's also had augmentation work on his cheeks, a lip augmentation, and gluteoplasty, also known as buttocks augmentation.
Jedlica is also a reality TV star, having appeared in three different seasons of "Botched" and "Men of West Hollywood," as well as other programs. Jedlica is transparent about his surgeries, even documenting them on his website, where he offers plastic surgery consulting services.
Kimberly Guilfoyle traded her youthful beauty for an unnatural appearance
Before she worked for Fox News or became associated with the Trump family, Kimberly Guilfoyle had a very different public image. She worked as a model and was married to Governor Gavin Newsome at one point, but her liberal days are long behind her. As she spent more and more time in the limelight, Guilfoyle's appearance changed drastically, and she no longer looks like the same person.
Guilfoyle hasn't discussed any of the cosmetic procedures she's likely had over the years and once criticized Representative Nancy Pelosi for allegedly getting some work done. As it happens, Guilfoyle is one of many GOP political stars who went overboard with cosmetic procedures, and it looks as if she's had many things nipped and tucked in and around her face.
It also appears Guilfoyle had some seriously bad cosmetic work done. She likely had lip filler to try and retain her more youthful look, and she probably had cheek filler as well. Despite losing some weight, her face doesn't look to have changed at all, making it appear unnatural. It also looks like Guilfoyle had veneers installed, so almost no part of her face retains any of the natural look it had in previous decades before she went under the knife to try and arrest the aging process.
Herbert Chavez took cosplaying to the next level to look like Superman
Cosplay is an art form where fans of a particular pop culture franchise spend their time and money to create costumes and equipment to participate in contests, work as influencers, and more. Most cosplayers stop at altering their appearance via makeup, clothing, and gear, but not Herbert Chavez. The Superman enthusiast decided he wouldn't merely dress up like the Man of Steel; he would physically become him.
Unfortunately, Chavez couldn't just run into a nearby phone booth, remove his glasses, and spin around until he put on the costume. Instead, he had to undergo 23 surgeries across 18 years to reshape his face to look more like the Last Son of Krypton. As you can imagine, his obsession turned Chavez into a celebrity, and he's well known for dressing up as Superman and speaking with kids in costume in his native Philippines.
Chavez has spent ₱400,000 to transform himself, which required multiple nose jobs, liposuction, pectoral and abdominal implants, jaw realignment, skin whitening, and much more. Chavez told the Daily Mail, "I don't have any regrets at all. People come up to me in the street all the time and want their picture taken with me. They are all really excited to see a real-life Superman in the Philippines."
Meg Ryan's plastic surgery damaged her career
For many years, Meg Ryan was an in-demand A-lister, appearing in romantic comedies and much more. Ryan was a fixture in Hollywood for years, but she began to appear in fewer projects in the 21st century. After a while, Ryan started altering her face with cosmetic procedures, ultimately affecting her career.
While she has neither confirmed nor denied the plastic surgery rumors, Ryan clearly had work done, according to Dr. Mark Youssef, who spoke with Hollywood Life about Ryan. "The most obvious thing that she's had done is some sort of filler or fat transfer to her cheek. When she smiles, all of that filler moves up and makes her eyes look smaller. The reason she looks masculine is because of the placement of the volume in her cheeks."
Dr. Youssef also pointed to Ryan's face shape, which he believed was due to a facelift. Also altered is the texture of her face, possibly due to laser resurfacing. In 2016, Ryan presented at the Tony Awards, and her face gave the term "New look" something of a makeover. Ryan's on-screen career hasn't been as active as it was in the 20th century, having appeared in only two films since 2009. But she has shifted her focus to directing, producing, and writing.
Neven Ciganovićić took his facial procedures to the extreme
Neven Ciganovićić is an influencer and TV personality from Zagreb, Croatia, and he's most famous for his penchant for plastic surgery. Ciganovićić also works as an actor and costume designer, but to look at him, he looks a bit like a Bratz boy doll. That's entirely by design, and it's a self-applied label, as Ciganovićić spent a great deal of time and money transforming his face into a chiseled yet unnatural look.
Ciganovićić has popped up in the news for his plastic surgery over the years, including a botched nose job in 2017. That procedure was performed in Iran, and he needed it to correct his septum. Instead, the procedure left his nose looking unusually sharp, and he had the unfortunate and painful side effect of priapism, resulting in a three-month erection. It took another three surgeries to bring things back to normal.
Ciganovićić got started with plastic surgery in 1992 with lip fillers, but that was only the beginning. He's since had three nose jobs, Botox injections, jaw and chin fillers, and cheekbone implants. He also works out most of the time to keep his physique in shape, but there's nothing natural about the way his face looks these days. He spends his time advising others on the importance of researching surgeons before undergoing procedures as he endured a great deal of pain from his botched nose job.