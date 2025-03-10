The Most Extreme Celeb Plastic Surgery Before & Afters

Plastic surgery has been around for a long time, and it's perfectly normal for someone to have a little work done. Cosmetic operations can be done for a variety of purposes, from repairing a cleft palate to reducing the appearance of scars. Still, when most people think about it, they consider some of the more typical procedures like breast augmentation, lip filler, Botox, facelifts, and the like.

There's one place where people seem to get more work done than almost anywhere else though, and that's Hollywood. Whether it's to try and keep oneself looking young or a person just wanting to feel better about themselves, a lot of celebrities undergo plastic surgery. Most people go in for a little nip here and a tuck there, but for whatever reason, many celebrities go under the knife more often than most folks. Every so often, this results in a celeb looking very different from their natural appearance.

That's partly the point of plastic surgery, but it's unlikely many celebrities want to have their entire appearance altered. When a celeb undergoes such a radical transformation, it can result in drawing the wrong kind of attention their way. Each of these celebrities went in to have some work done, and their before and after pics show what looks like an entirely different person.