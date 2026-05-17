Not Paul Simon, Not Bryan Lourd: Carrie Fisher Said This Man Was The Love Of Her Life

Known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise and being the daughter of legendary Hollywood actor Debbie Reynolds, the late Carrie Fisher was always in the public eye. This meant her relationships were as well, but she kept the identity of her greatest love under wraps for decades.

Fisher was in a relationship with famous singer-songwriter Paul Simon on and off for 12 years in the late '70s until the early '90s during the height of her fame, including a turbulent marriage that only lasted a year, ending in 1984. The truth about Fisher and Simon's relationship is that they had intense arguments before finally ending their relationship around 1990. She then dated Hollywood talent agent Bryan Lourd from 1991 to 1994. While they never married, they did have Fisher's one and only child together in 1992, daughter Billie Lourd. In a shocking scandal, Bryan eventually left Fisher for another man.

While those were both highly public relationships, Fisher later admitted that the true love of her life was a man she had to keep secret. In her bombshell 2016 memoir, "The Princess Diarist," which featured her personal diary entries, Fisher revealed that she had been in love with her "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford during their secret three-month affair on set while he was married to Mary Marquardt. Fisher was only 19 years old at the time while Ford was a staggering 14 years older than her. Fisher detailed how the co-stars were physically involved, but she believed Ford did not love her back. "I don't think, until now, he knew the intensity of my feelings," Fisher told The Guardian in 2016. "Even in the diary I don't like to admit it, because it's a failure. No, it's not a failure — it's unreciprocated love. Which I guess is a type of failure."