Ben Stiller Is Rumored To Have A Diva Side When He's Off Camera

Over the years, Ben Stiller has built a reputation as one of the most brilliant and funniest guys in Hollywood. He's generally well-liked amongst his peers; Martin Short described him as "astoundingly accomplished and very, very smart" (albeit surprisingly reserved) back in 2012, per ET, while Ricky Gervais is a huge fan of his talent. But, according to some stories, the beloved funnyman can have quite the diva attitude when the cameras aren't rolling. Comedian and host Anna Roisman once had a run-in with Stiller during her days working as a hostess at a celebrity hotspot early in her career. The story goes that Sacha Baron Cohen was meeting Stiller for dinner there and insisted on waiting to be seated until his friend came in. "All of a sudden Ben Stiller walks in and he's like, 'Why is he not seated?!'" Roisman recalled to Page Six Radio. "He yelled at me and he's like, 'He should not be standing here!'"

She was crushed, considering how she saw Stiller as someone she admired deeply. "Two icons, you know, for me, a comedian — and I was like 23 years old working at the door at the restaurant," Roisman noted. "I was like, 'I'm sorry. He didn't want to ... I offered him to sit!'" Fortunately, her interaction with Cohen was much less intense. "Cohen comes in and I said, 'Oh, [Ben's] not here yet. Do you wanna sit?'" said the "Big Wigs" podcast host. "He's like, 'No I'm good,' and he started joking with me."

Rumors of Stiller being far less friendly and intimidating in person are actually nothing new. On social media, users have shared similar stories about the "Zoolander" actor being a celebrity who's nothing like what they seem in movies and interviews. In fact, stories about Stiller's purported behavior have been going around for years.