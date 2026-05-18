Side-By-Side Pics Show How Much Daphne From Frasier Has Changed

What has the cast of "Frasier" been up to? That's a question many fans of the NBC series have asked, especially when a reboot was released three decades after the original premiered. Like some of her co-stars, Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moon on the hit sitcom, found success on other TV shows. In 2010, six years after "Frasier" wrapped up, Leeves found comedy gold once more when she was cast as Joy Scroggs on "Hot in Cleveland." A few years later, Leeves showed her range outside comedic acting when she starred in over 70 episodes of the hospital drama "The Resident" from 2018 until 2023. Side-by-side photos of Leeves from her "Frasier" era compared to her time on "The Resident" shows how the actor has changed over the course of 25 years.

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The picture on the left depicts Leeves in 1995 at the first Screen Actors Guild Awards (now known as the Actors Awards), where she was nominated alongside the main cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In the second pic, Leeves was captured walking the red carpet at the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party in January 2020. She no longer wore her hair up, had mostly straightened it, and had dyed it a much lighter color. Aside from that, Leeves didn't appear to make any drastic changes with surgery or injections on her face. As such, the "Frasier" alum showed signs of aging since the series finished in 2004, but she had done so gracefully.

Those who closely followed Leeves should not be surprised that she eschewed any type of surgery on her face, as she has advocated for a natural look. "I hate that word 'anti-aging.' It sounds like there's something wrong with getting older," she told Parade in June 2014. "To me there's nothing more sexy than someone who's confident and comfortable in their own skin," Leeves added. In a separate interview, Leeves shared her fear of becoming one of those celebs who ruined their career with a plastic surgery makeover.