Ryan Seacrest Had One Awkward Moment After Another At J. Lo's 50th Birthday Party
Have you ever had one of those evenings where you get in the car and think, "I should've stayed home"? Unfortunately for Ryan Seacrest, he knows that feeling all too well. And lucky for us, he spilled all the deets during an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2019.
The story goes that Seacrest was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when he flew all the way to Miami, ready to eat, drink, and be merry at Jennifer Lopez's star-studded 50th birthday bash, to which he was personally invited. As it turns out, however, there was only one little problem. "I get to the front and [the guy] has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans ... and he says, 'Well, you're not on the list,'" Seacrest told co-host Kelly Ripa, all while the cameras were rolling. "This is a true story. So I say, 'Clearly there must be a mistake ... she invited me personally. Can I see the list?' Well, sure enough ... there's no Ryan Seacrest," he confessed. Eventually, however, after being pulled to the side and made to wait under a fan (no bueno for his perfectly coiffed hairdo), he was given the go-ahead after the powers that be got the green light from the star of the party herself. Alas, that proved to be just the tip of the iceberg when it came to all of the evening's awkward moments.
Ryan Seacrest's plan to pull the ol' quiet exit was thwarted by the seating arrangement
In true Hollywood fashion, Ryan Seacrest had absolutely no plans to stay for the entire duration of the party, as he had to get right back on a plane to New York City so he could be up and at 'em to tape "Live with Kelly and Ryan" early the next morning. (No wonder fans are worried about Seacrest's health.) Alas, his plan to quietly exit the bash was completely thwarted once he was seated right beside Lopez, with her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez on the other side. "Great, but difficult if you have to leave," Seacrest quipped on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" regarding the seating arrangement. "Well, A-Rod [Alex Rodriguez] gets up and makes the most romantic, sweetest speech ... so I'm sucked into the romance movie, and I didn't want to leave," he revealed.
Eventually, however, Seacrest managed to politely excuse himself from the fabulous festivities, only to later learn on the plane back home that the real party started after he left. We're talking Fat Joe and DJ Khaled performing "All The Way Up" while Lopez danced her heart out at the front of the room. (Enter: Lopez's extremely lavish lifestyle that's almost hard to believe.) "We miss all the fun on this show," Seacrest lamented about his early morning work schedule. "But happy birthday, Jen, thanks so much for a lovely night." Alexa, play "All The Way Up" by Fat Joe and Remy Ma.