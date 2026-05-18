Ryan Seacrest Had One Awkward Moment After Another At J. Lo's 50th Birthday Party

Have you ever had one of those evenings where you get in the car and think, "I should've stayed home"? Unfortunately for Ryan Seacrest, he knows that feeling all too well. And lucky for us, he spilled all the deets during an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2019.

The story goes that Seacrest was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when he flew all the way to Miami, ready to eat, drink, and be merry at Jennifer Lopez's star-studded 50th birthday bash, to which he was personally invited. As it turns out, however, there was only one little problem. "I get to the front and [the guy] has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans ... and he says, 'Well, you're not on the list,'" Seacrest told co-host Kelly Ripa, all while the cameras were rolling. "This is a true story. So I say, 'Clearly there must be a mistake ... she invited me personally. Can I see the list?' Well, sure enough ... there's no Ryan Seacrest," he confessed. Eventually, however, after being pulled to the side and made to wait under a fan (no bueno for his perfectly coiffed hairdo), he was given the go-ahead after the powers that be got the green light from the star of the party herself. Alas, that proved to be just the tip of the iceberg when it came to all of the evening's awkward moments.