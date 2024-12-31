Jennifer Lopez's Extremely Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Even though Jennifer Lopez entered the entertainment industry with a brief role in the 1986 film "My Little Girl" and appeared on "In Living Color" as a dancer for two long years in the early 1990s, she didn't exactly experience success until she played late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the 1997 biopic "Selena." She went on to star in more big-screen hits during the late 1990s, including "Anaconda" and "Out of Sight." In 1999, she released her debut single, "If You Had My Love," and her first studio album, "On the 6," adding the label "singer" to her profile.
Though numerous celebrities can't stand Lopez, she has over a hundred acting credits, nine studio albums under her belt, and an astonishing $400 million net worth at the time of this writing. She's also a well-established entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses, including a lifestyle brand called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez, a skincare brand named JLo Beauty, a line of ready-to-drink cocktails titled Delola, and Nuyorican Productions, a production company she co-founded with famous talent manager Benny Medina.
With all that being said, Lopez's wealth reflects well in her ultra-lavish lifestyle and spending habits, which are hard to believe. It's time to buckle up for a closer look at the superstar's super-luxurious way of living.
Her real estate portfolio is astonishing, to say the least
Over the years, Jennifer Lopez invested a good amount of money in real estate and earned significant profits from doing so. Her first house was a Los Angeles mansion she purchased for $4.3 million in 2000 and offloaded for $10.95 million four years later. Lopez clearly developed a taste for real estate investments and went on to buy six more multimillion-dollar properties of her own. Among those six, a three-bedroom house in Encino and an eight-bedroom mansion in the Hamptons are still in her possession. The superstar bought the said properties for $1.4 million in 2020 and $10 million in 2013, respectively. The other four are in Miami, Hidden Hills, Manhattan, and Bel Air. The Bel Air house, which cost Lopez $28 million in 2016, is the singer's priciest solo real estate investment. However, the property only earned her a profit of about $6 million when she finally found a buyer in 2023.
Lopez has co-owned lavish properties with her exes. For starters, she shared a Brookville, New York property comprising two adjacent houses with her third husband and singer-turned-actor, Marc Anthony. In 2017, about three years after the couple divorced, the property changed hands for $4.5 million. Lopez has co-owned estates in Park Avenue, Malibu, and Miami with her ex-fiancé and former baseball player, Alex Rodriguez. In 2023, Lopez purchased a 12-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion with her now-former-husband and actor Ben Affleck for $60.9 million. The duo listed the property for sale in July 2024, with the price set at a staggering $68 million.
She doesn't mind spending money on clothes
Divorces are undoubtedly always difficult to deal with, and coping mechanisms vary from one person to another. The coping mechanism that seemingly helped (or is still helping) Jennifer Lopez, who took legal steps to divorce Ben Affleck in August 2024, is an alarming amount of shopping. As an insider close to Lopez told InTouch Weekly in September 2024, the singer and actor was shopping so much at the time that the team that manages her finances warned her to control her expenses. The source noted, "[Lopez is] treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She's regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage." Even with an estimated net worth of $400 million, splurging $100,000 a day on shopping is definitely unreasonable.
That said, Lopez has hit the headlines for spending big bucks on clothes before. For instance, back in 2019, the dress Lopez wore to her 50th birthday party was pretty quick to become a hot topic. The dress being discussed was a custom-tailored golden Versace dress, the original version of which was black. Given that the original dress cost nearly $15,000, it's probably safe to assume Lopez's version was even pricier, which justifies the buzz surrounding it.
Her collection of luxury cars says a lot about her wealth
To say that Jennifer Lopez has a huge collection of cars would be an understatement. Her automobile purchases are either a result of her passion for cars or simply a showcase of her status, as no amount of practical needs can justify owning as many cars as Lopez does. As a matter of fact, her collection of luxury cars alone is astonishing. Lopez reportedly owns three Rolls Royce models — a Phantom, a Ghost, and a Dawn — all cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Other high-end four-wheelers in her assemblage include (but are not limited to) a Bentley Continental GTC, a Ferrari 488 GTB, and an Aston Martin DB7.
With all that being said, it's worth noting that Lopez spent 25 years of her life enjoying car rides as a passenger princess, refusing to take the driver's seat. The superstar broke the streak in 2019, when her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, gifted her a Porsche for her 50th birthday.
She works with personal fitness trainers
Nobody on Earth can deny that Jennifer Lopez, who turned 55 in 2024, doesn't look her age, and it has a lot to do with her extensive fitness training routine. Lopez has been working with personal fitness trainers for years now. In May 2024, Us Magazine published an interview with her personal trainers, Dodd Romero, and Tracy Anderson. It somewhat helped us connect the dots and figure out how much money the star approximately spends for a toned physique.
According to the outlet, Romero conducts workout sessions with Lopez thrice a week, and the star also practices the Tracy Anderson Method, a fitness regimen focused on dance aerobics. Assuming Romero is paid the average personal fitness training fees charged in America, which is about $100 per session, Lopez spends a minimum of $12,000 a month for working out with Romero alone. A membership of the Tracy Anderson Method, on the other hand, reportedly costs $900 a month after an initiation payment of $1,500 has been made. Needless to say, spending over $2,000 every month on fitness training is truly a luxury. On a similar note, Lopez has previously worked with famous trainer David Kirsch as well.
She's seemingly obsessed with extravagant bags
Whether attending a big event or stepping out for a brief stroll, Jennifer Lopez never fails to make a fashion statement, and her bags often help her do so. The star has a collection of bags worth being jealous of, but the price tags on those bags are shocking, to say the least. Her bags have made news on various occasions. While fans have absolutely loved some of them, some have been deemed a waste of money, with her Hermès collection being criticized the most.
In July 2024, a video of Lopez sporting a Hermès Kelly picnic bag stitched with a screenshot showing the price of the bag's pre-owned variety (a staggering $70,426) went viral on TikTok and left users divided. Comments on the video ranged from "Omg the price is ridiculous" and "Wearing my annual salary" to "It's HER money" and "70k is peanuts to her. She's earned the fortune."
That said, Lopez's Hermès collection apparently includes pricier bags. In April 2024, she was spotted carrying a Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag that was reportedly priced at $432,000. Lopez also owns ultra-expensive bags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Christian Dior.
She owns engagement rings worth millions of dollars
As of the time of writing, Jennifer Lopez has been engaged six times (twice to Ben Affleck) and married four times. Although her four marriages have ended in divorce, Lopez reportedly has all of her engagement rings from her ex-husbands. In fact, according to reports, she never returned the ring her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez used for his proposal.
The first proposal Lopez received was accompanied by an estimated $100,000 diamond and gold ring from her first husband and Cuban actor Ojani Noa. After the couple ended their nearly one-year-long marriage in 1998, Lopez decided to keep the ring, starting the ritual of holding on to engagement rings post-split. Then, in 2001, Lopez married dancer and actor Cris Judd after saying yes to a diamond ring with a pavé band, which reportedly cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The duo's divorce was finalized in 2003 when Lopez was already engaged to Ben Affleck for the first time.
Affleck's 2002 proposal came alongside a Harry Winston ring with a pink diamond that's said to have set him back somewhere between $1.2 million and $2.5 million. Months after Affleck and Lopez called it quits in 2004, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, who proposed with an estimated $4 million blue diamond ring. The two divorced in 2014. In 2019, Lopez got her fourth ring from Alex Rodriguez, whom she dated from 2017 to 2021. It was a diamond ring worth $1.8 million, per reports. She got back together with Affleck in 2021. In 2022, Affleck proposed with a green diamond and platinum ring said to be worth more than $5 million. The duo married the same year, only to divorce in 2024.
She self-funded her 2024 Prime Video movie
In 2002, the first phase of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story inspired the singer's third studio album, "This Is Me... Then." Over two decades later, on February 16, 2024, Lopez dropped the sequel to the said album, naming it "This Is Me... Now." Inspired by Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance, the 2024 album was released alongside "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," a Prime Video musical drama that the streaming service says depicts Lopez's "journey to love through her own eyes." The movie and album are two parts of a three-part project that also includes a documentary showcasing the production process. Titled "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," the documentary was released on February 27, 2024.
As shocking as it may sound, the entire project cost Lopez a whopping $20 million. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "We did have financing, and then that fell out. They pulled out at the last minute." However, that didn't stop Lopez from giving up on the project. After consulting Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, the co-president of Nuyorican Productions (Lopez's production company), the superstar decided to self-fund the entire project. She said, "Elaine and I talked about ... whether or not I do this or I just go make two videos and go the normal route. I decided that I didn't want to do that. I wanted to see this vision through." Lopez later sold the project to Amazon for an unreported amount.