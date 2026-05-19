Child Star Dustin Diamond Wasn't Living Large Off His Saved By The Bell Residuals

Children of the '80s and '90s grew up watching Dustin Diamond as the geeky Samuel "Screech" Powers on "Saved by the Bell," but the child actor was only earning a couple of bucks off the popular sitcom as an adult. Before Dustin's tragic death from lung cancer at age 44 in 2021, his residual checks from the show were less than $20. "Here is one for $12.74," his friend, Dan Block, revealed on "Hollywood Demons" in May 2026 (via Page Six), holding up a check from 2002.

In the "After the Bell" episode, Block accused Dustin's parents of mismanaging the actor's finances for their own benefit. "[They] were stealing his money or taking his money," he said. As a result, Dustin was left in the dark about his financial situation heading into adulthood. "[He was unsure] about how much he made or how much he didn't make," Block revealed. The actor himself hadn't stayed quiet on the issue. Years before Dustin's death, he'd slammed his parents for his financial woes. "It's a shame. My parents wasted so much of my hard work," he told FOX6 in 2015.

Mark Diamond ultimately defended himself in the "Hollywood Demon" episode. He contended Dustin wasn't exactly making bank, bringing in enough to cover utilities, taxes, headshots, and other similar expenses at best. "This didn't leave much money for us to do anything," he said (via the Independent). Dustin's "Saved by the Bell" co-star Ed Alonzo corroborated some of Mark's claims. "The amount of money we all made was not amazing money," he told Page Six. Regardless of how it came to be, Dustin was living a lavish life off his previous fame.