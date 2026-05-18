What The Cast Of Bring It On Looks Like Today

Millennials, you might want to sit down before we tell you this. "Bring It On" will turn 26 this year. The beloved teen comedy was so successful that it spawned an impressive six sequels and a stage musical, but more importantly, it lives on forever in our hearts.

The world clearly fell in love with the film's fun premise, as they watched high school cheer captain Torrance (played by Kirsten Dunst) try to lead her team to nationals. When it's discovered they have been using stolen choreography from their rivals, the East Compton Clovers (whose Captain Isis is played by Gabrielle Union), the film turns into something a lot deeper. As ESPN explained, "the film captures societal and racial tensions that reach far beyond the walls of high school."

In honor of the legacy this "cheer-ocracy" left behind, we're checking in with the stars of the cult classic to see how they fared after leaving their pom poms behind — now over a quarter of a century later.