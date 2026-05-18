What The Cast Of Bring It On Looks Like Today
Millennials, you might want to sit down before we tell you this. "Bring It On" will turn 26 this year. The beloved teen comedy was so successful that it spawned an impressive six sequels and a stage musical, but more importantly, it lives on forever in our hearts.
The world clearly fell in love with the film's fun premise, as they watched high school cheer captain Torrance (played by Kirsten Dunst) try to lead her team to nationals. When it's discovered they have been using stolen choreography from their rivals, the East Compton Clovers (whose Captain Isis is played by Gabrielle Union), the film turns into something a lot deeper. As ESPN explained, "the film captures societal and racial tensions that reach far beyond the walls of high school."
In honor of the legacy this "cheer-ocracy" left behind, we're checking in with the stars of the cult classic to see how they fared after leaving their pom poms behind — now over a quarter of a century later.
Kirsten Dunst has barely aged since 'Bring It On' hit theaters
Kirsten Dunst was a teen herself when she tackled the role of Torrance Shipman — she turned 18 the year the film was released. Despite being young, she had already made a name for herself in Hollywood. Dunst wowed in the critically acclaimed film "The Virgin Suicides" and the cult classic "Drop Dead Gorgeous" the previous year. Her performance as Shipman received rave reviews, but Dunst was surprised. She told Entertainment Weekly in 2021, "We were a little Universal movie that no one cared about... I never thought that movie would be as big as it is."
Dunst followed up a string of teen-centric films with a blockbuster superhero flick, "Spider-Man" in 2002, which helped catapult her to A-list status. She reprised that role of Mary Jane Watson for "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man 3," and after a string of box office hits, she gravitated more to independent films. She even found massive success on the small screen — earning Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations for her work on the FX series "Fargo."
These days, Dunst looks nearly identical to her younger self and continues to act. She's also a busy mom of two sons, Ennis and James, whom she shares with fellow actor Jesse Plemons. The two actually starred alongside each other on the aforementioned "Fargo," and in the 2022 film "The Power of the Dog," which earned Dunst her first Academy Award nomination.
Gabrielle Union looks younger now than she did in the '00s
Gabrielle Union played the rival high school cheer captain, but she actually turned 28 that year. The ageless beauty made a name for herself in the '90s playing teenagers in iconic teen films like "She's All That" and "10 Things I Hate About You." After "Bring It On," Union cemented her star status with the titular role in the 2003 film "Deliver Us from Eva," and followed that up with "Bad Boys II." The actor has worked steadily ever since and is married to NBA player Dwyane Wade, with whom she shares daughter Kaavia.
In 2021, Union told People that she was given "carte blanche" to create the character of Isis, but has some regrets — most notably "putting a muzzle on her." The actor revealed that she thinks Isis should have been tougher on Torrance, explaining, "I wasn't giving full voice to the frustration and harm that cultural appropriation causes. I didn't allow her to be as angry and disappointed and frustrated as she should have been."
She also takes issue with the movie's ending, when the East Compton Clovers defeat Torrance's Rancho Carne Toros. Union noted she shouldn't have played it as a "gracious winner," adding, "a young Black girl should have said, 'Yeah you stole our routines and when you were forced to come up with your own, you weren't good enough.'" Despite those regrets, Union took to Instagram in honor of the film's 25th anniversary, calling the film "the gift that keeps on giving."
Eliza Dushku left Hollywood behind to become a therapist
Then-20-year-old Eliza Dushku played the new girl on the block, Missy Pantone, in the '00s sleeper hit. She was already famous to teens — she had been playing Faith on the WB series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" since 1998.
The actor followed up "Bring It On" with more comedies like "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "The New Guy," and worked steadily for years before retiring from Hollywood in 2017. She wed businessman Peter Palandijan that same year, and the couple now shares two sons. In 2023, she started pursuing her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and now works as a therapist. Dushku opened up about the major transition to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, explaining, "I love my life and the opportunity I have to serve and do this work." But as far as heading back to the big screen is concerned, Dushku noted, "I will not be in front of a camera again unless it's in some capacity that is in service of my new work and passion."
Taking on the role of the reluctant cheerleader Pantone is one Dushku is still proud of, as she took to an Instagram story that same year to write in part (via Entertainment Weekly), "so proud to have been part of this cultural phenomenon (and honestly, just the most super awesome & fun!) world of BIO with you," when she missed a reunion with the cast.
Jesse Bradford now sports a salt and pepper beard
Jesse Bradford was 21 when "Bring It On" hit theaters, but he could still pass as a high schooler. The actor had previously made a splash on the big screen as Balthasar in 1996's "Romeo + Juliet," after years as a child actor. By the time he took on the role of the object of Torrance's affection, Cliff Pantone, he was solidifying himself as an '00s heartthrob. He reminisced about signing on to the flick while speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2025, revealing he had his doubts at first, "You see the words 'Cheer Fever' [the original title], and as a dude I was kinda going, 'I don't know, is this for me?' But then I met Peyton [Reed, the director], and it was so clear to me that he was a smart guy and that he had a vision." Ultimately, Bradford loved playing the character, admitting to the outlet, "Cliff is probably the most accurate version of the real me that I've ever portrayed on camera."
Today, Bradford continues to act on television — most notably, he had a long stint on NBC's "The West Wing," and more recently on the USA Network's "Shooter." He's married to fellow actor Andrea Watrouse. The happy couple welcomed a daughter, Magnolia, to the family in 2021.
Lindsay Sloane left the Big Red hair back in the 2000s
Actor Lindsay Sloane was totally new to the world of cheerleading when she landed the role of Big Red in "Bring It On." She told TV Guide back in 2001, "I've never been a cheerleader. I was acting my whole life, so I never had the time... But I think I faked it pretty well in 'Bring It On.'" She was also 23 when the film came out, but had been playing a teenager for years thanks to a recurring role on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" in the late '90s.
In 2010, Sloane opened up about filming the movie to Page Six, revealing, "When we were filming it, we literally thought it would go straight to video... When you feel free and comfortable, because you don't think anyone will see it, you're able to do it all without judgment. And I think that makes the best movies." She may be right, as the film clearly lives on. She took part in a big 25th anniversary celebration in 2025 and shared the fun on Instagram.
The actor, who most recently appeared in the film "Home Delivery" in 2025, is married to entertainment executive Dar Rollins. The couple shares two daughters together.
Shamari DeVoe has gone from pop star to Real Housewife to nursing school
Shamari DeVoe has had quite the storied career over the years! She was 20 when she scored the role of Lava, a cheerleader on the East Compton Clovers team. Despite the movie being her first acting role ever, audiences already knew DeVoe as a member of the popular girl group Blaque. Back in 2019, the multitalented beauty told Bravo that the singers were approached to star in the film due to their pop star status, and revealed, "We went away to a cheerleading camp for two weeks, we learned how to do the stunts and go up in the air. I really felt like a real cheerleader."
If you're wondering why she spilled the info to Bravo, it's because DeVoe joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2018. She appeared on one season of the reality series, a year after welcoming twin boys with her husband, musician Ronnie DeVoe of Bell Biv Devoe.
These days, the ageless DeVoe has had an even more impressive career pivot — she's in nursing school. She revealed the exciting news on Instagram in February 2026, announcing she was going to her first day of orientation as a nurse extern, captioning the video, "Not just starting a job, I'm building a legacy. First day of externship. Summer 2026 MSN on the way."
Natina Reed tragically passed away in 2012
Another member of Blaque, Natina Reed, also made her big screen debut in "Bring It On." She had already made a name for herself as a pop star when she played East Compton Clovers cheerleader Jenelope in the flick, and was 20 years old when it hit theaters. The talented beauty was tragically killed in a traffic accident in 2012, shortly before her 33rd birthday. She left behind a 10-year-old son, Tren Brown, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend, rapper Kurupt.
Shamari DeVoe and Brandi Williams, her bandmates and movie co-stars, talked to the Observer in 2020 about Reed and her unforgettable performance in the film. Williams shared, "[Reed] was really serious about her role, trying to be that bad a– that Jenelope was. She got into her character on set and off set. I was definitely inspired by just watching her." DeVoe also spoke Reed's praises, telling the outlet, "She was a firecracker. She was a beast... The dynamic [between us] was crazy. It was like magic."
Today, Clare Kramer is a busy and recognizable mom of four
She definitely didn't look it, but Clare Kramer was actually 26 when "Bring It On" hit theaters. The actor honed her skills at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and appeared in plays, but "Bring It On" marked her first mainstream role. Kramer played Rancho Carne Toros cheerleader Courtney and still has great memories from the set. She told Aced Magazine in 2017, "That was such a fun film. We were a bunch of teenagers who didn't know what we were doing, living in a hotel by ourselves, getting paid and having fun. It was a fantastic experience."
After retiring her pom-poms, Kramer continued to share the screen with some of her "Bring It On" co-stars. She joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Glory alongside Eliza Dushku, and teamed up with the actor once more for the 2004 film "Tru Calling." She also appeared on an episode of "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," though it was a few seasons after Lindsay Sloane left the show.
Kramer has been married to producer Brian Keathley since 2005, and the couple shares two daughters, Gavin and River, and two sons, Hart and Sky.
Nicole Bilderback acts and works as a flight attendant
One of the meaner members of the Rancho Carne Toros cheerleading squad was Whitney, played by Nicole Bilderback. The actor was 25 at the time, and had already appeared in a few other iconic teen movies in the '90s — including "Clueless" and "Can't Hardly Wait." So when it came time to play a cheerleader, Bilderback was ready. She told Bustle in 2015, "'Bring It On' was just a very special movie. Not all movies get anniversary celebrations. So, for it to have carried on, it has this timeless feel... It's held its magic." She credits its staying power to cheerleading itself, explaining, "We all went to high school. Whether you liked the cheerleaders or hated cheerleaders, there's still sort of a mutual, universal relation."
Bilderback also let the outlet know that being on the squad created lifelong friends, noting, "We were kind of one big group, but I kept in touch and became best friends with Clare Kramer (Courtney) and Bianca Kajlich (Carver). And I remained really good friends with Gabrielle Union (Isis), as well. And Elisha Dushku (Missy). We all kept in touch after the movie for many years."
These days, the actor has barely aged and still keeps busy, most recently appearing on episodes of "NCIS: Origins," "Cruel Summer," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." She also has a pretty cool second career — she's a corporate flight attendant on private jets and chronicles her adventures on Instagram with the hashtag #TheFlyingActress.
Actor Rini Bell sells soaps on Etsy
Rini Bell was still technically in her teens when "Bring It On" hit theaters — she was 19 at the time. She didn't have many acting gigs under her belt. The most notable role was a tiny one in the raunchy teen comedy, "Road Trip," but she landed the role of Kasey in the cheerleading comedy. While filming, the then-teenaged Bell got into some trouble, as her co-star Jesse Bradford revealed to Entertainment Weekly. The actor explained that a cast trip to Rosarito, Mexico, ended in a Mexican jail for some of the stars. "It was me, Eliza, Rini Bell, and this dude Lance, one of the male cheerleaders on the Toros. I'm gonna blur the details of how and why, but needless to say, we got arrested. We had to go in front of a judge — I use that term loosely here — and explain what happened, and he let us go," Bradford shared. Eliza Dushku added, "Thank God for those little disposable cameras that nobody ever really developed, so we never ended up on TMZ."
Once back stateside, Bell continued to carve out an acting career for herself after filming. Her most iconic role after Kasey is Lulu on "Gilmore Girls," a role she even reprised for the 2016 Netflix special "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." These days, the actor sports longer hair and runs an Etsy shop, Bell Of The Bath, where she sells soaps.
Bianca Kajlich became a fixture on TV after hanging up her pom-poms
Actor Bianca Kajlich was 23 back in 2000, but she played a totally believable teen cheerleader. Like co-star Gabrielle Union, she previously appeared in another legendary teen flick, "10 Things I Hate About You," but "Bring It On" was her first big gig. Her role as Carver almost didn't happen, as Kajlich told the Seattle Times in 2009 that she was actually a last-minute replacement. "I got home and there were 11 messages on my answer machine saying, 'You need to be in San Diego tomorrow morning. They've let someone go, and you're the replacement," the actor explained, adding, "That's literally been the story of my career. I'm always the second choice. And you know what? I'm more than happy to be that person."
Although she claims she's usually second fiddle, Kajlich has had an impressive Hollywood career. She followed up the film with an eight-episode run on another teen phenomenon, the WB series "Dawson's Creek," and starred as Jennifer Morgan on CBS's "Rules of Engagement" for six years. Most recently, she starred on the CW's "The Winchesters."
In her real life, Kajlich has been married to fellow actor Mike Catherwood since 2012. Just like her co-star Jesse Bradford, she also has a daughter named Magnolia, whom she welcomed in 2014.