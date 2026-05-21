Burt Reynolds' 1990s Affair With A Cocktail Waitress Ruined His Second Marriage

Burt Reynolds' marriage to Loni Anderson was complicated from the start. Throughout their six-year courtship, Reynolds had expressed hesitancy to settle down with the "WKRP in Cincinnati" star. But they eventually tied the knot in April 1988, adopted a son a few months later, and started their life together. It didn't last long. By 1993, a stunned Anderson was holding divorce papers in her hands. His wife had cheated on him, Reynolds claimed. But that's not what really ruined his second marriage. It was actually Reynolds who had been having an affair with a cocktail waitress named Pam Seals.

When news of the contentious, multi-million dollar divorce surfaced, the '70s heartthrob showed he was ready to drag his estranged wife's name through the mud. "We'll ask her how many affairs she has had since we got married and ask me how many I had and ask the dates of hers and ask the dates of mine," he said on "Good Morning America: Evening Edition" (via UPI). Anderson denied ever stepping out on Reynolds. He, on the other hand, admitted he had been dating Seals since around 1991.

Even though he admitted to cheating on Anderson, Reynolds claimed the affair was justified. "My marriage with Loni has been an empty shell for 2 years," he told the Enquirer in 1993 (via Tampa Bay Times). "Now Pam and I don't want to hide in the shadows anymore." Showbiz history has no shortage of ugly divorces, and Reynolds and Anderson's is right up there. But the "Gunsmoke" actor's relationship with the waitress didn't prove much healthier.