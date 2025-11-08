'70s Heartthrobs Who Looked So Different In The 2000s

Burt Reynolds emerged as one of the most talented stars in Hollywood throughout the 1960s. By the time the '70s rolled around, he had fans all over the world fawning over him. Because of his prominent build, Reynolds was perfect for macho man-type roles in movies like "Fuzz," "Deliverance," and "Smokey and the Bandit." Plus, Reynolds usually rocked a moustache in the '70s, which definitely helped his heartthrob status.

In addition to being swooned over by people all around the world, major movie producers and directors sought Reynolds in the '70s. Reportedly, Reynolds turned down playing two of the most popular movie characters of all time: James Bond and Han Solo. Reynolds turned down the chance to play James Bond after Sean Connery stepped away from the role because he didn't believe 007 should be played by an American. Later, in an interview with USA Today, the actor admitted he regretted this decision, saying, "I could've done it and I could've done it well." He also later admitted he regretted not playing Han Solo, but still having the type of career he had despite turning down these roles proves how talented Reynolds truly was.

His most popular movie from the '70s is arguably "The Longest Yard," in which he played an ex-football star who forms a team in prison to compete against the guards. He also appeared in Adam Sandler's remake of "The Longest Yard," which hit theaters in 2005 and proved how much Reynolds had changed. In the 2000s, Reynolds still commanded the screen and even rocked his iconic moustache, but his hair had gone gray, and it was clear a lot of time had passed since his days as a heartthrob.