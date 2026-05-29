Side-By-Side Pics Of Mark Consuelos & His Youngest Son Will Have You Seeing Double
Fans of their talk show have heard a lot about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids. Joaquin Consuelos, the youngest of the three, decided to follow in his parents' footsteps and pursue a career in acting. Ripa recalled their reaction to their son's decision on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark" that aired in April 2026. "To get any job was, like, inconceivable to us," she said (via Page Six). "I mean, we were just like, 'You're going to have to get a job,'" Ripa added. Fortunately, Joaquin was able to land a couple of notable gigs, as it was announced in December 2025 that he was cast in the pilot for the Hulu series "Foster Dade." In addition to the TV role, Joaquin was cast as the younger Biff in a Broadway production of "Death of a Salesman." Of course, his parents attended the premiere, and photos of the family showed just how much Joaquin had grown to resemble his father.
Similar to Ripa's other son, Michael Consuelos, who had quite the transformation himself, Joaquin looked all grown up as he posed in a black sweater and matching blazer backstage after his Broadway debut. To commemorate the occasion, his proud mother uploaded an Instagram carousel in April 2026. "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on this astonishing revival, and to @joaquinconsuelos on your broadway debut!" she wrote in the caption. The post included pics of the parents with their son and a couple of just Mark and Joaquin together. While his hair is curlier than his dad's, Joaquin has the same trademark dimples and a similar nose to his pops.
Previous Instagram posts from Ripa and Mark had also highlighted how much the youngest son had grown to resemble his dad over the years.
Mark Consuelos' twinning shirtless selfies with his son
Following a family vacation that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took with their kids in September 2025, the couple shared pictures from the trip on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark." One of the snaps was a selfie that Ripa took on the beach standing next to Joaquin Consuelos and her husband (above right). Both of the men were shirtless and smiling for the camera. "Here we are with the newborn baby, also the largest one of us," Ripa said while showing the photo to the audience. It was a true twinning moment for the father and son duo: Joaquin looked nearly identical to his dad — only a bit taller — as they both showcased their toned physiques.
Another topless photo of Mark and his youngest son that was uploaded to Instagram had fans buzzing. To commemorate Joaquin turning 18 years old in February 2021, Mark posted a carousel that showed his son growing up over the years. The last slide was a selfie taken by the dad while posing next to Joaquin on a dock (above left). The two appeared to have just come out of the water as they smiled shirtless for the camera. Fans flocked to the comment section to point out the pair's physical similarities. "Twins," one wrote. "He's as handsome as His father!" another replied.
Later that year, after Ripa's youngest son revealed his college decision to attend the University of Michigan, she joked about it on Instagram. Ripa posted a pic of Mark and Joaquin walking beside each other at U of M with stern faces. "Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Ripa joked in the caption.