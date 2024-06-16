Kelly Ripa's Son Michael Consuelos Has Had Quite The Transformation

When Michael Consuelos was a tiny tot, Kelly Ripa's daytime audience began watching him grow a little more each time he appeared on her talk show, "Live with Regis and Kelly." Michael would eventually stop joining his mom at work and spend years shunning the spotlight before wholeheartedly embracing the camera — just like both of his parents.

Kelly and her hubby, Mark Consuelos, celebrated the arrival of their oldest child in 1997. The actors were both working on the soap opera "All My Children" at the time and found an unexpected babysitter when they brought Michael to the set with them: their costar, Josh Duhamel. "He would sit and play with Michael, who was a toddler, for hours," Ripa recalled on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." She revealed that Michael nicknamed Duhamel "The Iron Giant" after the titular character from the 1999 animated movie. Ripa explained that this was because Duhamel towered over both her and Mark.

Michael was three years old when he moved from being behind the camera to hamming it up in front of it on "Live." He showed off his Halloween costumes each year, and when his baby bro Joaquin was about to join the family, he shared his thoughts about that development. "What's so exciting about it?" he asked before changing the subject to the fancy watch he was wearing. As he got older, Michael became less interested in appearing on the show — and his mom is partly to blame.