Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction To Her Son Being Named One Of The Sexiest Men Alive
People has released its 2022 pick for the "Sexiest Man Alive." As usual, it's got people talking. This year, the honor goes to none other than Chris Evans — much to the delight of both his fans and fellow peers. Underneath the Instagram post announcing this year's honoree are a slew of comments in support of People's decision. "RHOBH" star Garcelle Beauvais wrote, "I approve this message." Meanwhile Joseph Zambrano, the director of Brand Strategy at Oprah Daily, offered a useful suggestion: "No shirts should be a requirement to accept this prestigious award."
As far as the honoree himself, Evans shared a rather interesting reaction to his new title. "My mom will be so happy," he shared with People. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about." Another mother who knows how it feels for her son to be recognized for his looks is host Kelly Ripa. During a recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ryan Seacrest flipped through the pages of People magazine and came across Ripa's 25-year-old son, actor Michael Consuelos, who was recently honored as one of People's "Gen Next" sexiest people.
Of course, Kelly Ripa had a typical mom reaction.
Kelly Ripa was stunned by her son Michael's new title
During the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" segment, Ryan Seacrest held up the pages of People magazine, which feature as side-by-side photo of Michael Consuelos and his father Mark Consuelos, and declared, "Michael is one of the sexiest people alive." "Are you kidding me?" Ripa replied before Seacrest joked that, like his father, Michael wasn't wearing a shirt. Ripa then begrudged the fact that Michael hadn't given his parents a heads up. "Well, you would think he would tell us so we could pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents," she said. Then, once Ripa took the magazine from Seacrest, she left him with one final message. "Hey, Michael Consuelos, I always considered you just a handsome, lovely fellow," she gushed. "Conscientious, hardworking, diligent, respectful. I had no idea you were considered...sexy," she continued, adding, "I always found his father to be sexy."
But Ripa's confession about husband Mark isn't anything new (or embarrassing) for her son. During an interview with People, Michael spoke about his reaction to his parent's PDA-heavy social media posts. "I've always kind of maintained that my parents are cooler than me, so they don't really embarrass me," Michael said. "If anything, I'm worried about embarrassing them. But I've always taken what they do and who they are with a lot of pride. I feel like I've won the jackpot."