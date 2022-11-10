Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction To Her Son Being Named One Of The Sexiest Men Alive

People has released its 2022 pick for the "Sexiest Man Alive." As usual, it's got people talking. This year, the honor goes to none other than Chris Evans — much to the delight of both his fans and fellow peers. Underneath the Instagram post announcing this year's honoree are a slew of comments in support of People's decision. "RHOBH" star Garcelle Beauvais wrote, "I approve this message." Meanwhile Joseph Zambrano, the director of Brand Strategy at Oprah Daily, offered a useful suggestion: "No shirts should be a requirement to accept this prestigious award."

As far as the honoree himself, Evans shared a rather interesting reaction to his new title. "My mom will be so happy," he shared with People. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about." Another mother who knows how it feels for her son to be recognized for his looks is host Kelly Ripa. During a recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ryan Seacrest flipped through the pages of People magazine and came across Ripa's 25-year-old son, actor Michael Consuelos, who was recently honored as one of People's "Gen Next" sexiest people.

Of course, Kelly Ripa had a typical mom reaction.