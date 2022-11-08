Chris Evans Named Sexiest Man Alive After Previously Losing Out On The Title
The time has come for People magazine to honor another celebrity with the Sexiest Man Alive title.
Previous honorees have included a whole range of stars. In 2017, the publication gave country singer Blake Shelton the title, which resulted in a little backlash. "I remember I called my manager, he said, 'They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,'" Shelton told Gayle King on "CBS: This Morning" (via People). "And I'm like, 'Wh— what?! I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there's gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, 'Man, they're right.' Like, I don't disagree with any of this that I'm hearin'." Two years later, John Legend was named 2019's Sexiest Man Alive, something which his wife, Chrissy Teigen, certainly didn't disagree with on Twitter. In fact, she insisted that she was looking forward to any negativity that may come her way from her husband's new status. "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup," she wrote.
Now, it appears it's Chris Evans' turn. However, there was once a time when he was supposed to be given the exact same title — so why'd he lose out?
Chris Evans lost his title after a social media scandal
Actor Chris Evans has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, gracing two magazine covers to commemorate his title. "HELLO CHRIS EVANS IS THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE," one user tweeted. "SEXIEST MAN ALIVE CHRIS EVANS INDEED!!!" another user shared. While fans are excited about the news, there was a time when Evans was supposed to be honored with the same title a few years ago.
As previously reported by Page Six, the "Captain America" star was said to be People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020. However, after accidentally sharing a nude image of himself on Instagram, the publication pulled the plug and took the title away from him that year. After gaining a lot of attention, Evans responded on Twitter by using his platform to remind fans to vote during the next election — but the damage was already done. Instead, in 2020, fellow actor Michael B. Jordan was named the Sexiest Man Alive. Last year, Paul Rudd was honored instead of Evans. But as they say, good things come to those who wait (and wait).
To celebrate the title, Evans and Dwayne Johnson, People's choice for Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, performed a funny sketch on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", where Evans referred to Johnson as a "former Sexiest Man Alive." Johnson disagreed and insisted he's the sexiest man "for life."