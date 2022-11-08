Chris Evans Named Sexiest Man Alive After Previously Losing Out On The Title

The time has come for People magazine to honor another celebrity with the Sexiest Man Alive title.

Previous honorees have included a whole range of stars. In 2017, the publication gave country singer Blake Shelton the title, which resulted in a little backlash. "I remember I called my manager, he said, 'They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,'" Shelton told Gayle King on "CBS: This Morning" (via People). "And I'm like, 'Wh— what?! I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there's gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, 'Man, they're right.' Like, I don't disagree with any of this that I'm hearin'." Two years later, John Legend was named 2019's Sexiest Man Alive, something which his wife, Chrissy Teigen, certainly didn't disagree with on Twitter. In fact, she insisted that she was looking forward to any negativity that may come her way from her husband's new status. "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup," she wrote.

Now, it appears it's Chris Evans' turn. However, there was once a time when he was supposed to be given the exact same title — so why'd he lose out?