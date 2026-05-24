'Frustrated' Priscilla Presley's Stint On DWTS Was More Drama-Filled Than We Thought

It seems that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, was ready to dance right off of the "Dancing with the Stars" stage and out of the competition entirely back when she was a contestant. Priscilla placed 8th on the show in 2008. At the time, she was partnered with Louis Van Amstel, ballroom champion and an OG DWTS cast member. To achieve a win on the dancing reality show, partners must have chemistry with each other, but most importantly, they have to be on the same page and always have their eye on the prize. Unfortunately for Priscilla, her dance partner's mind was elsewhere.

In May 2026, Priscilla took the stage for a speaking event at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where she revealed the truth behind her DWTS era. "I could not wait to get kicked off that show. ... I was so nervous because ... my partner, who I liked very much, was in a new relationship with another guy," she said (via Us Weekly). According to Priscilla, Van Amstel would constantly ditch rehearsals for date nights, leaving the two with only three-hour rehearsals to prepare for the challenge ahead. These numbers were dismal in comparison to their competition, who were rehearsing their moves almost six hours a day. "I was a little bit frustrated because he put that before us," Priscilla went on to say. "I felt we could have done a lot better."