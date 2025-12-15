The Most Dramatic Dancing With The Stars Cast Member Exits

Anna Delvey was one of the most controversial cast additions in "Dancing With the Stars" history, given that she'd previously served nearly four years in prison after being convicted of fraud. And while many fans of the show spent weeks debating whether or not Delvey was a good addition to the cast, she seemed to go into the competition with an open mind. She was partnered with first-time pro Ezra Sosa for the season, but her reign was cut incredibly short — she and Sosa were the first couple eliminated from Season 33. After host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that Delvey and Sosa had been eliminated, they walked to the center of the ballroom to say their official goodbyes. When host Julianne Hough asked what she would take away from the experience, Delvey offered a one-word response: "Nothing."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Delvey's comment went viral — and Sosa even got the word tattooed on his back as a way to always remember his first season on the show. Some people found the response funny and others thought it was incredibly rude, but, according to Delvey, it was just honest. "You guys told me what I'm supposed to do. I tried to do it, and then I still was rejected," Delvey said on the September 28, 2025, episode of the "misSPELLING" podcast. "And, I'm taking away nothing. This is what I'm taking away from it, because your advice was worthless. The advice did not pay off for me, even though I tried to follow it," she added.