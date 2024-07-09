Candace Cameron Bure's Fuller House Stunt That Went Terribly Wrong

"Fuller House" gave Candace Cameron Bure the opportunity to perform her own stunts, but that's not to say things always panned out the way they were supposed to. In fact, as Bure shared in an April 2024 episode of the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast hosted by her "Full House" co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, she had a near-death experience while rehearsing one of them.

"Fuller House" fans may remember that in Season 4, Bure's character D.J. Tanner did an "American Ninja Warrior" obstacle course in the family living room. Bure ran the full course herself, but during rehearsals, it became clear that the zipline portion of it was unsafe. "The rig was not set up correctly, and there was no safety stop on the end of it. So when I landed off the zipline and stopped, the whole mechanism, which is all metal ... and very heavy, slid right off the track and came right next to my head with an inch," she recounted. Bure added that everything happened so quickly that even her co-star Scott Weinger, who had been watching the rehearsal, couldn't even warn her of what was happening. "If I would have just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit, it would have probably broken my neck, like, landed right on top of my head," she said.

Thankfully, that didn't happen. However, it's not exactly surprising that production on the Netflix series took Bure's brush with death very seriously.