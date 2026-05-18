6 Celebs Over 40 Who Stunned On The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Red Carpet
The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue features 34 of the most gorgeous women across popular culture. The lineup includes actors, athletes, reality stars, comics, and more. And while everyone chosen to participate is beautiful in their own right, the 40-and-over club looked especially stunning this year. And it all started with two of the (four) Sports Illustrated cover stars: Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English. However, they weren't the only ageless beauties photographed for the iconic issue. Not by a long shot! Here are the six celebs over 40 who stunned in the issue (and at the red carpet launch in Manhattan).
Tiffany Haddish turned heads in a daring denim look
Every woman involved in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue strutted their stuff at its Social Club event on May 15. That included funny lady/cover star Tiffany Haddish. The 46-year-old comic wore a strapless denim dress that showed off her gorgeous gams. She accessorized the 'fit with a matching denim belt and a pair of pointy silver heels. To round off the look, she styled her hair in a short, voluminous bob and plastered on her most charming smile.
Molly Sims stunned in an all-black outfit with cool contrasts
Molly Sims wears many hats, including actor and model, so including her in the SI Swimsuit issue was a no-brainer. Of course, the 52-year-old showed out at the promo event. Proving that all-black will always be chic and timeless, she paired slightly oversized leather pants with a sheer, flowy top that showed off her toned midriff. And while she kept her accessories to a minimum, aside from a pair of dangly earrings, she topped things off with loose, beachy waves.
Bethenny Frankel bared her legs in a flirty polka-dot frock
"Real Housewives of New York" alum Bethenny Frankel was raised in one of the fashion capitals of the world, and she totes embraced that energy for her SI Swimsuit red carpet look. The 55-year-old popped up wearing a white polka-dotted dress with a flared skirt. She paired the dress with white and black heels, a black bag, and matching glasses. The reality star leaned a bit more into her accessories, tossing on a choker necklace and black shades.
Tunde Oyeneyin went for a romantic look with red roses and a long skirt
Tunde Oyeneyin is a Peloton instructor, author, and makeup artist who has taken the world by storm. To celebrate her Sports Illustrated spread, the 40-year-old beauty showed off her curves in a slip dress decorated with a red rose print. Her semi-formal look included a thin scarf draped around her neck. Also skipping the accessories, Oyeneyin added a bit of extra flair by styling her hair in long, cascading braids and highlighted her gorgeous smile with a bold red lip.
Nicole Williams English's gray ensemble was anything but boring
2026 marks the fourth time that Sports Illustrated picked model/reality star Nicole Williams English for its swimsuit issue. So we're not at all surprised that she totally slayed her look for the pop-up event. The 41-year-old mixed comfort and style with her long-sleeved gray top and matching ballerina skirt, which highlighted her runway-worthy legs. To accessorize, English threw on a pair of shiny silver pumps and a chain-link handbag. She also highlighted her natural beauty by wearing her lustrous locks gathered into a low bun.
MJ Day exuded big boss energy in brown
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Editor-In-Chief MJ Day channeled her inner girl boss at the promo event. As you can see above, Day wore loosely-tailored brown pants, gathered at the waist with a black belt. She paired them with a shiny brown top with a high neckline. For her accessories, she opted for brown pumps, matching shades, and a forest green handbag. And while it's clear that Day's chic outfit was strong enough to stand alone, her gorgeous salt-and-pepper blowout took things to the next level. Talk about leading by example!