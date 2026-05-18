6 Celebs Over 40 Who Stunned On The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Red Carpet

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue features 34 of the most gorgeous women across popular culture. The lineup includes actors, athletes, reality stars, comics, and more. And while everyone chosen to participate is beautiful in their own right, the 40-and-over club looked especially stunning this year. And it all started with two of the (four) Sports Illustrated cover stars: Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English. However, they weren't the only ageless beauties photographed for the iconic issue. Not by a long shot! Here are the six celebs over 40 who stunned in the issue (and at the red carpet launch in Manhattan).