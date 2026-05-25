What Ken Wahl Has Been Up To Since An Injury Caused His Retirement From Hollywood

The following includes references to suicide and mental health issues.

Award-winning "Wiseguy" star Ken Wahl had all the makings of an enduring Hollywood star, but tragically, after a serious injury in the '90s, he disappeared into an early retirement. However, he's since gone on to find a lot of fulfilment through his veteran and animal advocacy work.

One of the biggest takeaways from Wahl's time in the spotlight is that he was known for his generosity. In fact, he was so willing to share his newfound wealth with others that HuffPost notes he was nicknamed "Santa Claus" during his tenure on "Wiseguy." Sadly, his run on the show ended after an injury, which he told The Seattle Times production hadn't taken seriously. "[The producers] didn't believe the doctors and they didn't believe me about being hurt. ... I wanted to do two days work per episode, but instead of that, they went crazy and got all their lawyers on me and said they were going to sue me," he recounted. Ultimately, Wahl left the show in 1990, but the worst was yet to come. In 1992, he sustained another life-altering injury. This time, he fell down the stairs and broke his neck. Though he survived what could have been a brush with death, the injury was catastrophic, and he ended up with chronic, debilitating pain.

Speaking to Woman's World in 2024, Wahl said that no longer being able to show up for his family took a toll on him. "I've always been kind of the rock in my family, kind of the go-to guy. Not just financially, but emotionally. ... But that was gone in a fraction of a second, and that sunk me into a very deep depression for seven years," he said. In time, though, he channeled his lifelong love for animals into advocacy — and then, he used that to help veterans.