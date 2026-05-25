What Ken Wahl Has Been Up To Since An Injury Caused His Retirement From Hollywood
The following includes references to suicide and mental health issues.
Award-winning "Wiseguy" star Ken Wahl had all the makings of an enduring Hollywood star, but tragically, after a serious injury in the '90s, he disappeared into an early retirement. However, he's since gone on to find a lot of fulfilment through his veteran and animal advocacy work.
One of the biggest takeaways from Wahl's time in the spotlight is that he was known for his generosity. In fact, he was so willing to share his newfound wealth with others that HuffPost notes he was nicknamed "Santa Claus" during his tenure on "Wiseguy." Sadly, his run on the show ended after an injury, which he told The Seattle Times production hadn't taken seriously. "[The producers] didn't believe the doctors and they didn't believe me about being hurt. ... I wanted to do two days work per episode, but instead of that, they went crazy and got all their lawyers on me and said they were going to sue me," he recounted. Ultimately, Wahl left the show in 1990, but the worst was yet to come. In 1992, he sustained another life-altering injury. This time, he fell down the stairs and broke his neck. Though he survived what could have been a brush with death, the injury was catastrophic, and he ended up with chronic, debilitating pain.
Speaking to Woman's World in 2024, Wahl said that no longer being able to show up for his family took a toll on him. "I've always been kind of the rock in my family, kind of the go-to guy. Not just financially, but emotionally. ... But that was gone in a fraction of a second, and that sunk me into a very deep depression for seven years," he said. In time, though, he channeled his lifelong love for animals into advocacy — and then, he used that to help veterans.
Ken Wahl is passionate about connecting veterans with animals
Speaking to HuffPost, Ken Wahl shared that he'd been passionate about helping animals from the time he was a child. That came full-circle after his injury, and he added that adopting and fostering animals in need was one of the few things that helped him. "Therapy pets have always been known to help the physically and mentally disabled," he said. "But there's much more to therapy if you go and actually save a dog, horse, cat — any kind of pet — from death." Wahl went on to explain why this is more effective, saying, "It makes you feel connected and contributing, the two things you lose when you get injured and can no longer work because of your disability."
In a very heartwarming turn of events, in 2010, Wahl learned of the devastating veteran suicide figures and realized he could use his platform to help there, too. In addition to advocating for veterans' mental health, he decided to combine that with his passion for animals, telling Woman's World, "My further purpose is to help military personnel that have PTSD, which causes them a deep depression and then potential suicide, to connect them with animals." That was borne out of his own experience. "After I got hurt, animals to me were a great solace and comfort," he added. "So I thought, ergo, if they are comforting to me, they might possibly be comforting to these poor souls suffering from PTSD."
As an aside, it's worth noting that "Ken Wahl" is a stage name honoring a hero who saved his dad while he served in the Korean War. All that said, the actor has long found ways to honor others, and even if he's no longer on our screens, he deserves to be acknowledged for a lifetime of giving back.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis or needs help with mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.