Hogan's Heroes Star Bob Crane 'Loved Women' And It Didn't Bode Well For His Marriages

The personal life of "Hogan's Heroes" star Bob Crane was far more scandalous than fans realized when the show aired, as he was involved in many extramarital relationships and much more before his murder in 1978. The shady truth of the sitcom star was that he was not only a womanizer, but he also had an obsession of sorts with the female figure. Bob was a celeb who took huge secrets to the grave, and many of those were revealed by his son Robert Crane in his 2015 book, "Crane: Sex, Celebrity and My Father's Unsolved Murder."

The sitcom actor married Anne Terzian, his high school sweetheart, and then later married his "Hogan's Heroes" co-star Patricia Olson (whose stage name was Sigrid Valdis), but that did not stop him from playing the field. "The other side of him is I don't know whether or not he should have been married, even though he was married twice," Robert wrote in his book (via Closer Weekly). "But the thing is, fidelity was not a big word in my dad's vocabulary. He just loved women," the journalist added. Bob's philandering went well beyond cheating on his wives, as he also had a predilection for recording his encounters.

Appearing on Fox News in January 2018, Robert spoke about his father's cheating ways — the "Hogan's Heroes" star divorced Robert's mom in 1970 to marry Olson, with whom he had been having an affair. During both marriages, Bob would see other women, often photographing them and even making home sex videos. "It wasn't a secret at all ... Everybody knew that was his dark room," his son said. "I saw my dad taping women on the road when he wasn't doing 'Hogan's,'" he added. It was rumored that Bob's salacious lifestyle led to his murder.