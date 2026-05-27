'70s Icon Tom Jones Said This Woman Was The Love Of His Life

Tom Jones was a married man from 1957 all the way through 2016, when his wife Linda died from lung cancer. But in the nearly 60 years he was married, his childhood sweetheart wasn't exactly the only woman he was with. On the contrary, the popular '70s icon left his native Wales not only to conquer the admiration of fans throughout the world but also the hearts of women. However, despite his many well-documented affairs (more on this later), the singer always considered Linda to be his one true love.

In fact, Jones has never loved anyone besides his wife, even though he played the field pretty intensely at the height of fame. "I'll never love again," he said on "The Joe Wicks Podcast" in 2021. Following Linda's death, Jones was romantically linked to Priscilla Presley, with whom he and Linda had been friends for years. But sources close to the ex-wife of Elvis Presley denied the rumors — while taking a jab at his philandering ways. "Tom does get naughty sometimes and jokes about romancing Priscilla, but she couldn't," an insider told Closer Weekly in 2019.

Jones revealed he still grieved his wife's absence, highlighting his wish to have her with him in his final chapter of life. "I'm glad we had our lives together, but I wish she was here now; we would be old together," he told Joe Wicks. Aside from the Priscilla speculation in the 2010s, Jones has seemingly remained enjoying his own company, which is a ways away from what he spent his youth doing.