Has Priscilla Presley Dated Anyone Since Her Split From Marco Garibaldi?

Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi were together for 20 years but never married. Not much is known about their two-decade relationship, but their son, Navarone Garibaldi, once dished that anything Elvis Presley was off-limits in their house growing up. "I think my dad had a bit of a complex about it," the Them Guns vocalist told People.

Priscilla separated from Marco in 2006. Later that year, she was linked to television director Nigel Lythgoe. However, Lythgoe told Mirror that their relationship was completely platonic. "I'm not sure what's meant by a romance. I don't really know the meaning of that word," he said before sharing that they were in constant communication at the time. "We text each other. We phone. We have dinner. But we're not about to set up home. I've grown fond of her family, of Lisa Marie and her children." He also referred to her as "the sweetest person you could ever hope to meet."

Three years later, Priscilla reportedly started dating restaurateur Richie Palmer, though nothing came of it. Then, In 2013, she was photographed smooching radio DJ Toby Antsis in London, but like her other relationships, it was simply a fling. "We were chatting in her dressing-room for about 20 minutes when I suggested dinner and she said yes, and that was that," Antsis explained to the outlet. They apparently went on two more dates after that infamous night out, but it never progressed into a serious relationship. "She talked about him [Elvis] a lot and it's obvious she still misses him."