Hallmark Star Adrian Grenier Has A Sizeable Age Gap With His Real-Life Wife

Hallmark viewers may find it surprising that Adrian Grenier is a Hallmark actor with an uncomfortable age gap with his wife, Jordan Grenier. The pair took a circuitous route to getting hitched. They had been romantically linked since 2017, but kept their relationship mostly under wraps in the early years. Jordan, who is 17 years younger than Adrian, had even called it quits with "The Devil Wears Prada" actor at one point.

The exact timeline of their on-again, off-again romance is unknown, but in June 2022, they decided to elope while on a trip with friends in Morocco. "It wasn't planned," Adrian told People following the impromptu nuptials. "We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment," he added. Following their exchange of "I dos," the "Entourage" alum took to Instagram to upload a carousel from the Moroccan wedding. He wrote that he had "got off track," which led to a rift with his wife. "You shook me awake, and I once again remembered ... I am indeed a one woman man," Adrian added in the post.

The Greniers wasted little time getting their family underway, and in December 2024, Jordan announced that she was pregnant with their second child. She took to Instagram and uploaded a series of photos (including the one above) taken at a resort in Thailand, where she posed with her hubby while sporting a bikini-style top that showcased her baby bump. Part of the reason that Adrian and his wife are a celebrity couple with a bigger age gap than you'd think is because of his youthful appearance, as fans noted in the post that he had barely aged since his hit HBO show aired. In those earlier "Entourage" years, Adrian had been anything but a "one woman man."