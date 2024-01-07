Hallmark Stars In Relationships With Uncomfortable Age Gaps

Hallmark actors are not strangers to playing romantic leads on-screen. We have seen many tropes play out on the network, from a return to a hometown sweetheart, a date with a secret prince, or even going on a fake date and then falling in love. Rarely, if ever, do we see romantic leads having a wide age gap on the network — but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen in real life.

A big age gap is not a trope that many viewers are interested in because it can be a bit uncomfortable. In 2020, many viewers called out the network for their film "Christmas She Wrote," which starred Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal. Many expressed their concern that Neal looked much older than McKellar, who in real life, was just six years younger than her co-star.

Although Hallmark viewers aren't fans of seeing huge age gaps on-screen, this hasn't stopped several actors from having wide (and sometimes uncomfortable) age gaps off-screen. They say you can't help who you fall in love with, and for many Hallmark stars, that rang true. Whether it was a couple of years or ten, many actors you have seen on the network have fallen for someone much older than them or much younger than them. It seems that for many of these couples, the age gap has not interfered with their love as they continue to go strong. If you're curious about which Hallmark stars have found love with a big age gap, Nicki Swift has got you covered.