Hallmark Stars In Relationships With Uncomfortable Age Gaps
Hallmark actors are not strangers to playing romantic leads on-screen. We have seen many tropes play out on the network, from a return to a hometown sweetheart, a date with a secret prince, or even going on a fake date and then falling in love. Rarely, if ever, do we see romantic leads having a wide age gap on the network — but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen in real life.
A big age gap is not a trope that many viewers are interested in because it can be a bit uncomfortable. In 2020, many viewers called out the network for their film "Christmas She Wrote," which starred Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal. Many expressed their concern that Neal looked much older than McKellar, who in real life, was just six years younger than her co-star.
Although Hallmark viewers aren't fans of seeing huge age gaps on-screen, this hasn't stopped several actors from having wide (and sometimes uncomfortable) age gaps off-screen. They say you can't help who you fall in love with, and for many Hallmark stars, that rang true. Whether it was a couple of years or ten, many actors you have seen on the network have fallen for someone much older than them or much younger than them. It seems that for many of these couples, the age gap has not interfered with their love as they continue to go strong. If you're curious about which Hallmark stars have found love with a big age gap, Nicki Swift has got you covered.
Kristin Chenoweth never thought she'd marry a younger man
Kristin Chenoweth starred in the 2019 Hallmark film "A Christmas Love Story," and just like how she found love in the film, the actor has found the man for her in real life. Chenoweth's love story with her hubby, musician Joshua Bryant, started in 2016 after they met when he was performing at a wedding; however, the two were in separate relationships at the time, per US Weekly. Chenoweth reached out to Bryant online as a friend first, and two years later, the couple began their whirlwind romance.
While the couple found a lot of common ground with one another, there was one major difference between the two — their age. Bryant and Chenoweth have quite a large age gap, with the musician being 14 years younger than the "Wicked" star. Speaking on the age gap, Chenoweth told People, "I thought that was ridiculous. I'm never going to do that in my life, ever. But he's made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age."
Despite their age gap, it didn't stop the love between the two, and in 2023, the couple took the next step in their relationship. Chenoweth and Bryant said "I do" in a romantic ceremony in Texas, per People. Not only did Chenoweth think that she would never marry a young man, but she never thought she would marry at all. However, it seemed that Bryant changed her view about many aspects of love.
Lacey Chabert has an older husband named David Nehdar
Lacey Chabert's relationship with her husband David Nehdar is so fetch! The "Mean Girls" star-turned-Hallmark actor has kept her relationship with her husband extremely private, but one thing is known about the couple, and that's their age difference. The couple has an 8-year age gap, but it doesn't seem to bother Nehdar and Chabert. The pair have been happily married for ten years. Although their 2013 nuptials were a bit chaotic with last-minute changes and mayhem, it was perfect for Chabert, per People.
"The Christmas Waltz" actor has notoriously kept her love life private, even with her wedding. "I didn't want it [the wedding] to feel like an event. I wanted it to be personal," she said. "He's not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible."
Nehdar is noticeably missing from her social media pages, but now and then, fans will catch glimpses of the daughter the two share, Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, who was born in 2016. Being private about their relationship has seemed to work for them as they seem to be happily in love.
Luke MacFarlane has a younger partner in Hig Roberts
Luke MacFarlane has become a Hallmark staple with films like "Catch Me If You Claus" and "Notes of Autumn." He has made die-hard Hallmark fans swoon at their TV, but we hate to break it to you — the actor is in a loving relationship with a man much younger than him.
MacFarlane was born in 1980, and his partner Hig Roberts, a professional alpine skier, was born in 1991, giving them, an 11-year age difference. The age gap, however, has not stopped them from taking some big steps in their relationship. No, we're not talking about a wedding — at least not yet.
MacFarlane and Roberts jumped ahead in their relationship and welcomed a little bundle of joy into their lives. The "Bros" actor announced the news on social media with a carousel of photos and videos from the day they met their daughter. MacFarlane wrote, "Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world-class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in." So, despite their age gap, MacFarlane and Roberts are moving forward with their relationship and this new journey.
Adrian Greiner has a 17-year age gap with his wife
Adrian Greiner and his wife Jordan Greiner have baby faces, but don't let that fool you. Although they both have a youthful look, the "Entourage" star is much older than his wife. Adrian married Jordan in 2022 when he was 45 and she was 29. The couple is just shy of having a 20-year age gap with a 17-year difference between the two.
It seems the large age gap didn't affect their romantic life. The couple eloped in Morocco in 2022, per People. "It wasn't planned, Adrian told the outlet. "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings." Since tying the knot, the couple has not slowed down.
In 2023, the couple welcomed a baby boy. Jordan announced the news on social media with a carousel of photos during her pregnancy. She wrote, "We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago ... All rejoice this gift to the world, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, our exquisite golden one, welcome earth side!" Congratulations rolled in for the new parents, and while they have never publicly commented on their large age gap, it doesn't seem to have stopped them from falling in love and extending their family.
Jodie Sweetin married an older man
The fourth time's the charm for Jodie Sweetin. The "Full House" star tied the knot with her fourth husband Mescal Wasilewski in a romantic ceremony in Malibu in 2022, per People. Despite Wasilewski being 11 years older than the actor, the couple fit perfectly with one another. "He's the best teammate I could ask for. We harmonize so well together in who we are. I couldn't be more grateful for who he is," Sweetin said.
Wasilewski leads a much more private life than his wife, but Sweetin will post about him now and then. In August 2023, the Hallmark star shared a sweet post in honor of their first anniversary, and it also happened to be Wasilweski's 53rd birthday. She wrote, "I didn't know it was possible to love you more. But then, I wake up a new day and it happened again. It's a big weekend for us, our 1st anniversary and your birthday," she continued, "Today, I'm celebrating you. (Even though you hate the attention.) And the wonderful things you've brought to my life and the amazing journeys we have yet to go. I love you. So, so much." Although the couple had only been married for a year at that point, Sweetin is clearly smitten with her older beau, and this one might go the distance.