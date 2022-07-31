Full House's Jodie Sweetin Shares Exciting Relationship News

Fans fell in love with Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner in "Full House" and continue to adore the actor. Sweetin made headlines in June after being shoved to the ground after a clash with police at a Roe v. Wade protest. After the video of Sweetin being shoved went viral, the 'Full House' actor told E!' s' "Daily Pop," "People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it more real." But now Sweetin has much happier news to share!

The 40-year-old actor has found happiness in her personal life after her marriages to Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle ended in divorce. Sweetin gained daughters Zoie and Beatrix from her marriages, but couldn't find love until she met social worker Mescal Wasilewski in 2017. Page Six reported that Sweetin met Wasilewski through friends and dated long-distance until 2020, when he moved to Los Angeles. Sweetin and Wasilewski got engaged in January. "All the pieces just fell into place," the "Full House" star told People. The actor added, "Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to. He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."