Everything We Know About Jodie Sweetin's Fifth Engagement
On the heels of a tragic week for the stars of the hit comedy series "Full House," who are still mourning the death of Bob Saget, castmates of the family-friendly series now have something to celebrate! Jodie Sweetin, who starred as the loveable Stephanie Tanner in both the original show and its reboot shared some exciting news to her Instagram account, espousing the attributes of love.
It's no secret that Sweetin has had a long, bumpy road when it comes to love. With three failed marriages in her past and more engagements than that, the television star certainly hasn't had it easy in the game of love, but that hasn't deterred her from building a beautiful family. She is a mother to her first daughter Zoie Laurel May Herpin, whom she had with her ex-husband Cody Herpin, according to Romper. The pair separated and eventually divorced, in large due to financial troubles, per People. Sweetin's second union to Marty Coyle produced her second daughter Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle. This marriage also ended in divorce with rumors of rehab swirling around the proceedings.
In her own words from her memoir "UnSweetined," Sweetin discusses the hard road she traveled through drug addiction, depression, and, finally, recovery after "Full House" ended. That road, it seems, includes numerous engagements and marriages, but life and love haven't had the last word where this former child star is concerned.
Jodie Sweetin thinks life is very sweet right now
Jodie Sweetin, like her "Full House" and "Fuller House" castmates, has recently been grieving the loss of their TV dad, comedian and actor Bob Saget. But despite the pain of that loss, it isn't totally a time of grief.
On January 17, Sweetin posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on her Instagram page, announcing their recent engagement saying. "I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person," she wrote. "I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us." The star also made mention of her upcoming birthday on January 19, adding, "I think I'm really gonna like turning 40," followed by three heart emojis and a ring emoji.
While this certainly isn't Sweetin's first trip down the aisle toward wedded bliss, her friends and former co-stars are certainly happy for her. Candace Cameron Bure posted a reply to the post, stating, "Congratulations sis. Love you." The star also got well-wishes from the likes of Christy Carlson Romano, Eboni K. Williams, and Keo Motsepe. Even in times of tragedy, love always seems to win, and this newly engaged couple is giving everyone something to celebrate.