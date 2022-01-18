Everything We Know About Jodie Sweetin's Fifth Engagement

On the heels of a tragic week for the stars of the hit comedy series "Full House," who are still mourning the death of Bob Saget, castmates of the family-friendly series now have something to celebrate! Jodie Sweetin, who starred as the loveable Stephanie Tanner in both the original show and its reboot shared some exciting news to her Instagram account, espousing the attributes of love.

It's no secret that Sweetin has had a long, bumpy road when it comes to love. With three failed marriages in her past and more engagements than that, the television star certainly hasn't had it easy in the game of love, but that hasn't deterred her from building a beautiful family. She is a mother to her first daughter Zoie Laurel May Herpin, whom she had with her ex-husband Cody Herpin, according to Romper. The pair separated and eventually divorced, in large due to financial troubles, per People. Sweetin's second union to Marty Coyle produced her second daughter Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle. This marriage also ended in divorce with rumors of rehab swirling around the proceedings.

In her own words from her memoir "UnSweetined," Sweetin discusses the hard road she traveled through drug addiction, depression, and, finally, recovery after "Full House" ended. That road, it seems, includes numerous engagements and marriages, but life and love haven't had the last word where this former child star is concerned.