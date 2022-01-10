The Truth About Bob Saget's Relationship With Jodie Sweetin

America's Dad, Bob Saget, died on January 9. The "Full House" actor, who was 65 years old at the time of his death, had been on a comedy tour in Florida when he retired to his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. CNN reported that although police were not able to confirm Saget's cause of death, they did state, "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

The comedian's family also released a statement, saying, "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter." They added, "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Close to Saget's heart were also his long-time "Full House" family. Co-star and real-life friend John Stamos took to Twitter and wrote a heart-wrenching note, saying, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." Similarly, Saget's TV daughter Candace Cameron Bure spoke out on Instagram. She penned, "I love you sooooo much. I don't want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn't long enough." And although Jodie Sweetin, his on-screen middle child Stephanie Tanner, has not yet released a public statement about Saget's death, we already know how he felt about her.