The Sad Reason Jodie Sweetin Lost Nearly 40 Pounds

Jodie Sweetin is getting candid about her pandemic experience. The former "Full House" star, now 39 (via Page Six), has endured quite a journey since the popular sitcom's initial conclusion in 1995. Rising to prominence at just five years old, Sweetin portrayed Stephanie Tanner, the sarcastic middle child of Danny Tanner (played by Bob Saget). The show eventually came to an end in the mid-1990s when Sweetin was 13 and since then, the actor has experienced ups and downs — including rampant drug use.

According to TODAY, Sweetin began smoking marijuana in high school and eventually leaned her way into cocaine and ecstasy use during her college years. After marrying a police officer at the age of 20, Sweetin told TODAY, "At the time I started doing the hard drugs, the methamphetamine and coke and stuff, it was a lot easier to hide than drinking." She even gave a speech about the dangers of drugs at a university after "coming down from a two-day bender of coke, meth and Ecstasy" — using the speaking fee to further her drug use.

Thankfully, the now mother-of-two cleaned up in 2016 and starred in "Fuller House" the same year. The show would ultimately culminate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Sweetin is telling all about her tough quarantine moments.