Jodie Sweetin Breaks Silence After Clash With Police At Roe V. Wade Protest
There's no doubt that the Supreme Court's recent ruling on "Roe v. Wade" has caused a great divide and a significant amount of backlash among non-supporters. On June 24, the Supreme Court voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, giving the states the power to decide whether or not to allow abortions, rather than keeping it a federal right. The ruling sparked backlash nationwide, especially in Hollywood. Celebrities have been taking to social media to share their opinion on the matter, and since Hollywood tends to lean left, this ruling came as a big disappointment to stars.
"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin was one of many to weigh in on the ruling on Instagram. The actor shared the screenshot of a post from Planned Parenthood and a short caption of her own that read, "**FUNDRAISER** It's happened ladies. Start saving and sharing the resources that you'll need," she wrote. Sweetin also made sure to tag Planned Parenthood in the post. "If you need an abortion, help is available to make sure you get the care you need," she continued before sharing a phone number and website.
People across the country also participated in protests against the ruling, and Sweetin decided to take a stance for what she believes in by protesting in the Los Angeles area, per New York Post. Sadly for the star, things took a turn for the worse when she got involved in a clash with police officers that happened to be caught on film.
Jodie Sweetin doesn't want to make things about her
Jodi Sweetin is coming to her own defense following a scuffle with police at a Roe v. Wade protest. The "Full House" star appeared on E!'s "Daily Pop," where she addressed the issue. The clip began with Sweetin getting pushed off of the side of the road and into a street by several cops. "People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it more real," Sweetin said as she referenced her iconic "Full House" character.
Sweetin added that she "hates" that it "takes people knowing someone" to speak out or take action. "Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me," she said as she stressed the importance of taking a stand for women's rights as well as "police brutality." She continued, "If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you: I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets, and that is a very minor incident of police brutality."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star also issued a statement following the incident as she applauded the "hundreds of people" who joined her to protest their First Amendment rights. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights," she shared. "We are not free until ALL of us are free." In turn, the LAPD also released a statement of their own that said, "The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD's policy and procedure."