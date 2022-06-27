Jodie Sweetin Breaks Silence After Clash With Police At Roe V. Wade Protest

There's no doubt that the Supreme Court's recent ruling on "Roe v. Wade" has caused a great divide and a significant amount of backlash among non-supporters. On June 24, the Supreme Court voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, giving the states the power to decide whether or not to allow abortions, rather than keeping it a federal right. The ruling sparked backlash nationwide, especially in Hollywood. Celebrities have been taking to social media to share their opinion on the matter, and since Hollywood tends to lean left, this ruling came as a big disappointment to stars.

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin was one of many to weigh in on the ruling on Instagram. The actor shared the screenshot of a post from Planned Parenthood and a short caption of her own that read, "**FUNDRAISER** It's happened ladies. Start saving and sharing the resources that you'll need," she wrote. Sweetin also made sure to tag Planned Parenthood in the post. "If you need an abortion, help is available to make sure you get the care you need," she continued before sharing a phone number and website.

People across the country also participated in protests against the ruling, and Sweetin decided to take a stance for what she believes in by protesting in the Los Angeles area, per New York Post. Sadly for the star, things took a turn for the worse when she got involved in a clash with police officers that happened to be caught on film.