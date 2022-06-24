Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Donald Trump's Comments About The Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court stripped millions of Americans of the right to make a reproductive choice that has been afforded to them for decades. In a 6-3 decision, the court overturned the historical Roe v. Wade ruling that granted all citizens the right to an abortion, as reported by the The New York Times. In his majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito argued that laws regarding abortion should be decided by the states because there is no mention of the medical procedure in the U.S. Constitution.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch joined Alito in voting to strike down the legal precedent that has stood since 1973. The latter three were appointed to the Supreme Court by ex-president Donald Trump, who, during a 2016 presidential debate, vowed to choose justices who would overrule Roe, per CNBC. However, according to GOP Senator Susan Collins, her private conversations with Kavanagh and Gorsuch had convinced her that they would do no such thing, which is why she felt comfortable voting in favor of their nominations. "The Supreme Court has abandoned a fifty-year precedent at a time that the country is desperate for stability," Collins said in a statement criticizing the conservative justices' alleged dishonesty, per The Hill.

The SCOTUS decision has dominated the discourse on Twitter, where one of the men responsible for Roe's repeal was unable to crow about his involvement in drastically reshaping the Supreme Court. But Trump had plenty to say about himself — as did Twitter.