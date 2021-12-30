Donald Trump Is Insisting The Supreme Court Reads This Immediately

In the year since ex-President Donald Trump took leave of the Oval Office, the former commander-in-chief has been embroiled in an increasing number of legal battles, with the (probably distant) possibility of Trump seeing the inside of a courtroom, if not a jail cell. Among these include a battle in which Trump could face charges for election tampering in Georgia's Fulton County and an ongoing legal dive into the goings-on of the Trump Organization. But now, according to a December 29 report from CNN, it seems that Trump is attempting to use the highest court in the land — that's right, the Supreme Court — to perhaps have things go in his favor.

According to the network, attorneys representing Trump filed a motion in order to place a piece of reporting — namely, a particular interview with a high-profile member of Congress — on their radar. So what is the purpose of the motion? What's it connected to? And what could possibly be Trump's hope in alerting the justices to its existence?