Little House On The Prairie's Bonnie Bartlett 'Never Felt Guilty' Cheating On Her Real-Life Husband

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Bonnie Bartlett didn't think twice when she became attracted to a fellow actor in 1959, even though she had been married to "Boy Meets World" star William Daniels since June 1951. The "Little House on the Prairie" alum didn't see her eight-year marriage as an impediment because she and Daniels had a pretty modern view on their relationship. "I never felt guilty because I never felt tied to fidelity, and neither did Bill," she revealed in her 2023 memoir, "Middle of the Rainbow" (via Page Six).

Eventually, her fling with the "slightly boring"-but-good-in-the-bedroom actor fizzled out after a few months, and she moved on with her life. And then Bartlett got a taste of what being on the other side felt like. When Daniels had an affair with a producer more than a decade later in the '70s, she was heartbroken. "[I] could no longer tolerate any kind of open marriage," she penned. In hindsight, Bartlett and Daniels, who were also fellow cast members on "St. Elsewhere" and "Boy Meets World," probably felt pressured to be in an open marriage.

The early years of their marriage took place amid the liberation movements of the 1960s. "It was at a time in New York when there was a lot of sex and a lot of people doing all kinds of things, you know — very free," she told Fox News in 2023. But they eventually learned it wasn't for them. In fact, the extramarital relationships became a real problem that put their marriage to the test.