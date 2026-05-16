Side-By-Side Pics Show What The Little House On The Prairie Cast Looks Like Now
First published in 1932, Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Little House on the Prairie" book series became an important thread in the fabric of American culture. But its popularity continued to grow stronger after her death in 1957, with the NBC television show based on the books becoming a cultural phenomenon. In 2024, it was the most streamed legacy show, per Nielsen, proving its enduring appeal across generations. And it has no intentions to stop.
In January 2025, Netflix announced it would launch a reboot dropping in summer 2026. The series will feature an entirely different cast and provide its own vision of the beloved book series. The reboot will undoubtedly give younger audiences the chance to get to know the iconic Ingalls family, while older viewers will get to revisit the popular story. But they will surely also get a twinge of nostalgia remembering the old cast — and wonder what they look like today. After all, many of the old cast members were just kids when the show was originally on.
Unfortunately, many stars from "Little House on the Prairie" have died since the end of the show in 1983. Chief among them is Michael Landon, who not only played the role of Charles "Pa" Ingalls, but also served as a director, writer, executive producer, and main creative force behind the show. Katherine MacGregor, Richard Bull, Victor French, and Kevin Hagen have also left us. But many others are still around and looking as great as ever.
Karen Grassle aged with elegance and grace
Karen Grassle may have left the fame she earned portraying Caroline "Ma" Ingalls in the '80s, but she carried her good looks with her. Seen on the right in 2024 at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Grassle looked incredible as an octogenarian.
And her fresh appearance extends to how she feels, as well. While in Europe for the event, she reconnected with an old teenage flame, sculptor Robert Gove, proving it's never too late for romance. "We fell back in love," she told People in 2025.
Melissa Sue Anderson is still beautiful
Melissa Sue Anderson, now in her mid-60s, also continued to boast great looks throughout the decades. Seen on the right at the same Monte-Carlo Television Festival event from 2024, the actor who first brought Mary Ingalls to the small screen looked youthful and elegant as ever.
The only cast member to earn an Emmy nomination for the show, Anderson's career largely fizzled out after. So whenever she makes public appearances, she turns heads. "They must have had better skincare on the prairie then I would have assumed," a Reddit user raved in 2025.
Melissa Gilbert had a prolific career
Out of the main "Little House on the Prairie" cast, Melissa Gilbert arguably had one of the most successful careers after the show ended. In fact, she didn't entirely leave the iconic show behind.
While she initially rose to fame portraying Laura Ingalls, she later played the family matriarch, Caroline Ingalls, on the 2008 musical adaption. Because she has a more steadfast presence, Gilbert has shared many of her tragic life events with the public. Though fans are more used to seeing her, she still draws attention for how gracefully she has aged.
Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush left acting behind
Identical twins Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush shared the role of Laura Ingall's younger sister, Carrie. They started when they were just 3. While they had a few roles after leaving "Little House on the Prairie" at age 12, they largely went on to lead normal lives.
In the picture on the right above, they attended a walk to end pancreatic cancer in Santa Monica in 2024. The sisters, now in their 50s, still look as identical as ever, though Sidney has embraced the gray while Lindsay continues to rock brunette.
Dean Butler is proud of his heartthrob days
The role of Almanzo Wilder, which he snagged at 22, remains Dean Butler's biggest acting job. Since, he has largely focused on working behind the scenes as a producer, writer, and director.
Now, Butler, who's 70th birthday is in May 2026, still looks sharp — and remembers his heartthrob days with fondness. "A woman would come up to the table with her husband, with her children, with significant others, and tell me, 'You are my first crush in the world.' That is one of the sweetest things," he told People in 2025.
Alison Arngrim is grateful for her villainous character
As the town bully and Laura Ingalls' main rival, Alison Arngrim's Nellie Oleson was hardly anyone's favorite character. While playing a bad girl on T.V. typecasted her later on, it also allowed her to be genuine.
"[Nellie has] given me my freedom, the freedom to say and do things I couldn't do if I was 'a nice girl,'" she wrote in her 2010 memoir, "Confessions of a Prairie B*tch," (via Today). Now in her 60s, Arngrim still boasts the same bright blue eyes and smile, though she looks friendlier than Nellie.
Matthew Labyorteaux looks pretty much the same
Matthew Labyorteaux has an interesting relationship with "Little House on the Prairie." He first joined the cast in 1976 to play a young Charles Ingalls in a couple of episodes across two seasons.
He then joined the main cast in 1978 to portray Albert Quinn Ingalls, Charles and Caroline Ingalls' adopted son. He continued to act, eventually finding a niche as a voice actor within animated series and video games. In 2024, he attended the Monte-Carlo Television Festival event, where he showed how unchanged he looks today. His smile is undoubtedly the same.
Jason Bateman had his start on the NBC show
What Jason Bateman looks like today is hardly a surprise to most. But in case you forgot he's among the celebrities who were child stars, he had a recurring part on the show.
Joining the cast for Season 8 in 1981 at age 12, Bateman portrayed James Cooper, the Ingalls' second adopted son. Bateman went on to become a big name, but his time on the show left a mark. Watching Michael Landon act, produce, and direct inspired him to pursue directing later on. That boyish expression also never left him.