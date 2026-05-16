Side-By-Side Pics Show What The Little House On The Prairie Cast Looks Like Now

First published in 1932, Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Little House on the Prairie" book series became an important thread in the fabric of American culture. But its popularity continued to grow stronger after her death in 1957, with the NBC television show based on the books becoming a cultural phenomenon. In 2024, it was the most streamed legacy show, per Nielsen, proving its enduring appeal across generations. And it has no intentions to stop.

In January 2025, Netflix announced it would launch a reboot dropping in summer 2026. The series will feature an entirely different cast and provide its own vision of the beloved book series. The reboot will undoubtedly give younger audiences the chance to get to know the iconic Ingalls family, while older viewers will get to revisit the popular story. But they will surely also get a twinge of nostalgia remembering the old cast — and wonder what they look like today. After all, many of the old cast members were just kids when the show was originally on.

Unfortunately, many stars from "Little House on the Prairie" have died since the end of the show in 1983. Chief among them is Michael Landon, who not only played the role of Charles "Pa" Ingalls, but also served as a director, writer, executive producer, and main creative force behind the show. Katherine MacGregor, Richard Bull, Victor French, and Kevin Hagen have also left us. But many others are still around and looking as great as ever.