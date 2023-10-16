Stars From Little House On The Prairie You Didn't Know Died

A major force behind "Little House on the Prairie," Michael Landon created, wrote for, acted in, produced, and often directed the series. Born in 1936 in Queens, Landon began seriously focusing on performing in his late teens, electing to study at the Warner Brothers acting school after graduation in lieu of a more traditional college education. The gamble paid off in 1957 when he landed his first major role as the titular character in the classic horror film "I Was a Teen-Age Werewolf." His big break came a short while later when he was cast as Little Joe in TV's "Bonanza."

It was over the course of "Bonanza's" 14-season run that Landon began testing his skills as a writer and director. It was his enjoyment of these roles coupled with his almost militant criticism of his fellow actors and directors that, according to The New York Times, explained why he insisted on having such total creative control over his next project, "Little House on the Prairie."

Landon died in 1991 at age 54, not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. On the 31st anniversary of his death, Melissa Gilbert, who played his on-screen daughter, Laura Ingalls, wrote in an essay for pancreatic cancer charity organization PanCAN (via People), "Mike was a principled, honorable man who believed, first and foremost in the power of love, tolerance, compassion and understanding ... He was my mentor and one of the greatest influences on my life... His death left an enormous hole in the lives of those of us who knew him personally as well those who simply admired his work."