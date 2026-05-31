Then & Now: The Evolution Of The Middle Star Eden Sher

Eden Sher rose to fame as a young actor portraying Sue Heck in the ABC sitcom "The Middle," but her acting career largely fizzled out after the popular show ended in 2018. Nowadays, she has shifted from acting to comedy, gaining acclaim with her one-woman show, "I Was on a Sitcom." A lot has happened in the meantime. "The Middle" stars all look different today, and Sher is no exception. After all, she was just 17 when the show premiered in September 2009.

Sher has left Sue's baby face behind. She was 33 years old in 2025 when the picture on the right was taken, and while she still boasts that famous Sue Heck smile, her demeanor is a lot more mature. She is still young and looks like herself, but without her famous character's nerdy mannerisms, some social media users struggle to recognize her. "You remind me of sue heck from the middle (major compliment bc that's my fav show)," an Instagram user commented on a December 2025 video.

Robin L Marshall & Michael Buckner/Getty & undefined

The netizen caught the mistake after posting the comment — and becoming the butt of a few jokes. But it turns out that social media users aren't the only ones who sometimes struggle to place Sher. She could even overhear the medical staff who delivered her twins in late 2021 deliberating where they knew her from. Life after "The Middle" hasn't always been easy, but turning her journey into comedy has helped her make sense of it all.