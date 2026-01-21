What The Cast Of The Middle Looks Like Today

If there were a Sitcom Hall of Fame, Patricia Heaton would surely have been a first-ballot inductee after her decade-long run in the role of Debra Barone on the CBS series "Everybody Loves Raymond." The fact that she transitioned to another iconic role on "The Middle" just a few years later puts her in rarefied air. Heaton was 51 years old when the series debuted in 2009. When she first appeared as Frankie Heck, the matriarch of the Heck family, she still gave strong Debra vibes. By the end of the series, though, her character and look had evolved.

These days, Heaton looks the part of the Hollywood vet while maintaining her youthful twinkle; When she showed up on Paramount+'s "Frasier" revival in 2024 as Holly the bartender, she was a certified silver vixen. Now in her 60s, Heaton continues to work in other film and television projects. In 2025, she appeared in the Jon Gunn biographical drama film "The Unbreakable Boy" and the horror "The Ritual." That said, after decades on the LA scene, Heaton has since relocated to Nashville.

"We just thought that the taxes are high, the crime is high, the homelessness is high, and we're not working in LA as much as we're working outside of LA. So, why don't we leave?" she said on "The Rubin Report" in 2025. Heaton was also outspoken about Chris Evans replacing Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, but that probably didn't factor into her decision-making.