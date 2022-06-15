Patricia Heaton Is Fuming Over Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen As Buzz Lightyear
The beloved Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story" stars in the new movie "Lightyear." Pixar describes the movie as "the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy." Tim Allen voiced Andy's favorite toy in the "Toy Story" franchise, but Captain America, also known as Chris Evans, took over as the voice of Lightyear in the new flick, which opens June 17. Based on early reactions, fans don't mind the casting change.
Christina Radish tweeted: "All I can say is ........ How dare #Lightyear be as absolutely delightful, fun and fantastic as it is!!!" Another fan tweeted:"#Lightyear is out of this world fantastic! A fun & heartfelt film that revived my childhood nostalgia ... @ChrisEvans does a great job taking over the mantle as #BuzzLightyear." Another enthusiastic Twitter user tweeted: "#Lightyear is the family adventure the summer movie season has been missing. Moves at light speed & is riddled w/ that famous Pixar complexity. @ChrisEvans is a charming lead, but his sidekick is the scene-stealer. Left w/ the biggest smile."
The "Lightyear" team talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the casting. Director Angus MacLane said, "For Buzz to be the main character, he needed a little more gravitas ... Chris embodied all of those things." Producer Galyn Susman said, "Tim really is the embodiment of the toy Buzz, and this isn't the toy world, so it really doesn't make sense. There's not really a role." But not everyone is thrilled about Evans' casting.
Patricia Heaton angry Lightyear cast Chris Evans
"Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton is upset about "Lightyear" casting Chris Evans as the titular hero. On June 14, Heaton tweeted: "Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?" The Twitter response to the "Everybody Loves Raymond" actor was immediate. A few samples of the replies to Heaton include a user explaining via tweet: "Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on." Another tweeted: "Ma'am, do you know what "castrate" means?" But despite the heavy Twitter ratio, Heaton doubled down with a second tweet hours later.
Heaton tweeted: "Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story — but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created. Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?" The Twitterati doubled down on its ratio of Heaton but one person tried to end the Twitter drama."Lightyear" director Angus MacLane summed it up with a tweet: "Tim Allen is, and shall always be, Buzz Lightyear, the toy from TOY STORY ... Chris Evans is, and shall always be, Buzz Lightyear from #Lightyear."