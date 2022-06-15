Patricia Heaton Is Fuming Over Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen As Buzz Lightyear

The beloved Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story" stars in the new movie "Lightyear." Pixar describes the movie as "the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy." Tim Allen voiced Andy's favorite toy in the "Toy Story" franchise, but Captain America, also known as Chris Evans, took over as the voice of Lightyear in the new flick, which opens June 17. Based on early reactions, fans don't mind the casting change.

Christina Radish tweeted: "All I can say is ........ How dare #Lightyear be as absolutely delightful, fun and fantastic as it is!!!" Another fan tweeted:"#Lightyear is out of this world fantastic! A fun & heartfelt film that revived my childhood nostalgia ... @ChrisEvans does a great job taking over the mantle as #BuzzLightyear." Another enthusiastic Twitter user tweeted: "#Lightyear is the family adventure the summer movie season has been missing. Moves at light speed & is riddled w/ that famous Pixar complexity. @ChrisEvans is a charming lead, but his sidekick is the scene-stealer. Left w/ the biggest smile."

The "Lightyear" team talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the casting. Director Angus MacLane said, "For Buzz to be the main character, he needed a little more gravitas ... Chris embodied all of those things." Producer Galyn Susman said, "Tim really is the embodiment of the toy Buzz, and this isn't the toy world, so it really doesn't make sense. There's not really a role." But not everyone is thrilled about Evans' casting.