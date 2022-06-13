What Chris Evans Is Happy To Have Lost Since Leaving The MCU

Specifically, Chris Evans was finally able to lose some of all that muscle, which he called "a literal weight off" his shoulders to Yahoo Entertainment (via Twitter). "I've shed, like, 15 pounds," he said. "Every time people see me, they say, 'You okay? You lost a bit of weight.' Yeah, I haven't had to hit the gym as hard."

Evans has spoken up about the difficulty of maintaining such an unrealistically ripped physique before. In 2015, per Irish Mirror, he said, "One of the things I've always said to the higher-ups at Marvel, is they have to sympathize with the fact that we're all trying to put on as much muscle as we possibly can, but these suits are so counterproductive."

He's not the only one who's had problems with bulking up for the franchise. Will Poulter recently told The Independent, "I wouldn't recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job," referring to his regimen in preparing for "Guardians of the Galaxy." Kumail Nanjiani said on Instagram that getting his body in "Eternals" shape was months of "physical pain."