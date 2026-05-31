Affair Rumors That Swirled Around Barbra Streisand In The '60s And '70s

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Barbra Streisand has led a colorful love life. Throughout her decades-long career, the EGOT winner has been in high-profile relationships and faced high-profile affair rumors — some of which she later confirmed. During Streisand's marriage to Elliott Gould between 1963 and 1969, she had not one but two highly publicized affairs. The first was with Sydney Chaplin, while co-starring in the Broadway show "Funny Girl" in 1964. The second affair also involved a "Funny Girl" co-star, Omar Sharif, though this time they were filming the movie version in 1968.

In her 2023 memoir, "My Name Is Barbra," Streisand confirmed the affairs, both of which were short-lived. She recalled ending the fling with Charlie Chaplin's son only to become subject to his rage and sabotage. "Sydney's behavior threw me completely," she wrote (via People), adding that she developed stage fright from the experience. The rumored affair with Sharif ended on a more amicable note, even though he remained hung up on her for the rest of his life. "I had the chance to meet his grandson, who said Omar told him: 'Aside from your grandmother, Barbra is the only woman who ever captured my heart,'" she wrote (via Playbill).

And then there's the affair Streisand isn't sure she had. In a 1977 interview with Playboy, she referred to Warren Beatty as "one of my flings" (via People). But she doesn't actually know what happened between them. "I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can't remember if we actually had penetration," she told The New Yorker in 2025. Streisand sure is willing to share a lot about her personal life — but not everything.