Ella Bleu Travolta & Her Late Mom Kelly Preston Look Like Twins In Side-By-Side Pics
As the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta has completely transformed from cute little kid to full-blown actor under the bright spotlights of Hollywood. As she left her baby face behind, Ella began to resemble her late mother more than ever. Even though Ella wears her hair dark, and Preston, who died from breast cancer in July 2020, was blond, the facial traits are unmissable. That's particularly true when she smiles.
As the 2026 picture of Ella on the left shows, her eyes wrinkle just like Preston's when she shows off her pearly whites. While the likeness to her famous father is also undeniable, the facial expressions are uncannily like her mother's. Social media users think so, too. "She looks so much like both parents, but obviously more like her dad in the second photo and when she smiles, there's Kelly," a Reddit user argued in a 2025 thread. Similar sentiments extend across the social media board. "When she smiles I just see her mom. But she's a perfect blend of both of her parents," a YouTube user noted.
Ella, who starred in her father's 2026 film "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," doesn't mind the comparisons. After all, her love for acting stems from her parents, and she's happy to carry on the legacy. "They enjoy this job so much," she told People in May 2026. "And I have an equal love for it. So I think that they were just happy that I enjoyed doing something that much." Ella is proud of her family and has no problems showing it.
Ella Bleu Travolta wrote a song in Kelly Preston's honor
In 2024, Ella Bleu Travolta honored her special bond with Kelly Preston when she released her debut EP "Colors of Love." She penned the song "Little Bird," whose music video includes footage from her childhood with Preston and John Travolta, not only as a tribute to her late mother, but also as a way of coping with her death. "I think it's different for each person, going through loss. But for me, personally, it was just this pure message that I wanted to give to my mom," she said on the "Today" show in November 2024.
Even though she has felt supported and loved through her grieving process, Ella felt she needed to communicate her emotions using her own voice and tools. In a way, "Little Bird" was her own farewell and last words to her mother. "This was sort of just my message from a baby bird to a mama bird," she said. Ella was just 20 when Preston died. It's been years, but she has never stopped paying homage to her mother on social media, marking her birthdays and Mother's Days with throwback pictures.
A day after her mother's death, Ella penned a heartfelt message that showed the impact Preston had on her life. "Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she captioned the Instagram post in part.