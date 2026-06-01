Ella Bleu Travolta & Her Late Mom Kelly Preston Look Like Twins In Side-By-Side Pics

As the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta has completely transformed from cute little kid to full-blown actor under the bright spotlights of Hollywood. As she left her baby face behind, Ella began to resemble her late mother more than ever. Even though Ella wears her hair dark, and Preston, who died from breast cancer in July 2020, was blond, the facial traits are unmissable. That's particularly true when she smiles.

As the 2026 picture of Ella on the left shows, her eyes wrinkle just like Preston's when she shows off her pearly whites. While the likeness to her famous father is also undeniable, the facial expressions are uncannily like her mother's. Social media users think so, too. "She looks so much like both parents, but obviously more like her dad in the second photo and when she smiles, there's Kelly," a Reddit user argued in a 2025 thread. Similar sentiments extend across the social media board. "When she smiles I just see her mom. But she's a perfect blend of both of her parents," a YouTube user noted.

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Ella, who starred in her father's 2026 film "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," doesn't mind the comparisons. After all, her love for acting stems from her parents, and she's happy to carry on the legacy. "They enjoy this job so much," she told People in May 2026. "And I have an equal love for it. So I think that they were just happy that I enjoyed doing something that much." Ella is proud of her family and has no problems showing it.