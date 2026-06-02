Former Little People, Big World Star Amy Roloff Has A Very Normal Job Today

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Amy Roloff has returned to her roots. After starring in "Little People, Big World" along with her family for a whopping 25 seasons, Amy returned to her role as an educator. She revealed she had returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher in March 2024, fueling fears among fans that the reality show would be canceled. "I'm looking forward to next week because I get to teach a first-grade class. I'm excited about it!" she said in an Instagram Live (via The U.K. Sun).

Indeed, TLC announced the show's cancellation that November, proving their fears right. In May 2026, Amy gave new insight into her life as a substitute teacher. "I can't believe the school year is coming to an end already. I love subbing and grateful I can be in the classroom for the teacher," she captioned an Instagram post of herself in the classroom. As "Little People, Big World" fans will remember, Amy worked as a preschool teacher when she and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, started doing the show in 2006.

Amy left to focus on her family and the show, but she seems happy to have returned, even though it hasn't always been a walk in the park. "There are challenges in the classroom sometimes but I always have hope for these kids at the end of the day. Until next time ... keep learning," she concluded her post. It looks like Amy is staying busy in the aftermath of her successful run as a reality TV star.