Queen Elizabeth's 'Favorite Grandchild' Is Becoming Britain's New Darling

Often referred to as the late Queen Elizabeth II's favorite grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor is only growing in popularity as she continues to be showered with praise by the British media, public, and her own family. Born on November 8, 2003, she is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie and Prince Edward. She is now being regarded as one of the most dependable young royals in the family.

In 2021, she reportedly stepped up to the plate after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit, which was welcomed by some members of the Royal Family. "Apparently since Edward and [his wife] Sophie have had to take on more since Harry and Meghan departed and Andrew was removed, their daughter has been inspired to step up and help alongside her parents," a source told Daily Express. This has seemingly won her favor. "Louise has come out of nowhere and proven herself mature, diligent and ready to work. It rather reminds the Queen of her daughter, Princess Anne, who is all about duty," the source elaborated.

Prior to her passing in September 2022, Elizabeth and Louise reportedly bonded over their similarities and strong sense of responsibility. "The Queen and Lady Louise Windsor are incredibly close. She is level-headed, thoughtful and kind, and reminds the Queen of herself as a young woman. They are thick as thieves and can often be found riding their ponies alone together, where the Queen enjoys imparting a lot of wisdom on her granddaughter," another source told the Daily Express in 2021, while the queen was still alive. They also revealed that Louise was already receiving media training and self-defense classes to prepare for her active role in the Royal Family — something she was wholeheartedly embracing.