Queen Elizabeth's 'Favorite Grandchild' Is Becoming Britain's New Darling
Often referred to as the late Queen Elizabeth II's favorite grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor is only growing in popularity as she continues to be showered with praise by the British media, public, and her own family. Born on November 8, 2003, she is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie and Prince Edward. She is now being regarded as one of the most dependable young royals in the family.
In 2021, she reportedly stepped up to the plate after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit, which was welcomed by some members of the Royal Family. "Apparently since Edward and [his wife] Sophie have had to take on more since Harry and Meghan departed and Andrew was removed, their daughter has been inspired to step up and help alongside her parents," a source told Daily Express. This has seemingly won her favor. "Louise has come out of nowhere and proven herself mature, diligent and ready to work. It rather reminds the Queen of her daughter, Princess Anne, who is all about duty," the source elaborated.
Prior to her passing in September 2022, Elizabeth and Louise reportedly bonded over their similarities and strong sense of responsibility. "The Queen and Lady Louise Windsor are incredibly close. She is level-headed, thoughtful and kind, and reminds the Queen of herself as a young woman. They are thick as thieves and can often be found riding their ponies alone together, where the Queen enjoys imparting a lot of wisdom on her granddaughter," another source told the Daily Express in 2021, while the queen was still alive. They also revealed that Louise was already receiving media training and self-defense classes to prepare for her active role in the Royal Family — something she was wholeheartedly embracing.
Lady Louise Windsor has been met with praise
Lady Louise Windsor shares her grandmother's love of horses. In addition to the special items Prince Philip left to Louise, her late grandfather also taught her how to drive carriages from a young age. After studying English at the University of St. Andrew's, she started a job at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she serves as a chief organizer. Her hard work and 2026 appearances at the show have been met with praise. "She has the humility of her parents. Another gem in the royal family. Not shy to work. Mum and dad must be very proud of her," one fan wrote on X.
With Louise taking an interest in royal duties, the future of the British Royal Family seems to be in good hands for the time being. "She is the sort of kid who can impress adults and get down on a child's level, all within the same space, which is perfect for someone who may be called upon to visit aged care homes or children's hospitals within hours of each other," a source told Daily Express in 2021. "Lady Louise was born into this life and has inherited a strong sense of duty from her parents, who the Queen finds blissfully reliable and diligent."
Louise is expected to play an important role among her young cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, helping to guide William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' children through their lavish lives. "They will have Lady Louise to help show them the ropes and provide support. She is a beacon of hope for the Queen, who doesn't mind admitting she feels a lot more at peace about the future of the monarchy with young Louise around," the source continued.