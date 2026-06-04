How HGTV's Ty Pennington's Life Has Changed Due To His Mother's Long-Term Health Battle

Ty Pennington revealed that his mother is navigating a life-threatening illness in a May 2026 interview. "My mom has been dealing with respiratory issues for almost as long as I can remember," the HGTV alum shared with TV Insider. "She was diagnosed with bronchiectasis almost 20 years ago." Bronchiectasis is an incurable condition characterized by widening and scarring of injured airways in the lungs, making those affected more susceptible to infections, per NIH. Pennington continued, "She basically had COPD and asthma. But what's kind of crazy is sometimes you may have something more than you even realize. And so, what I didn't realize is that my mom actually had bronchiectasis."

Eventually, Pennington became his mother's caregiver, although he didn't exactly plan on it. "It's something that I didn't really ever expect either, but there's a role reversal that happens," he explained to "CBS Mornings." "And so the child becomes the parent in many ways." To help support his mom, Pennington has tapped into his design skills. "I try and design things around my house for my mom, since I'm sort of the caregiver, to help her relax, keep her calm," he said. He also uses a calendar to keep up with her medications, as well as upcoming events, to keep her spirits up.

However, this is far from all that he's doing to support his mom.