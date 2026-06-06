How Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz Tried To Hide Their Age Gap From The World (& Failed)

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Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's marriage had many strange aspects, and how they handled their age gap was no exception. While celebrity couples with big age gaps are nothing new in Hollywood, Ball and Arnaz felt the need to hide theirs because he was actually her junior. Born on August 6, 1911, Ball was five and a half years older than Arnaz, whose birthday was on March 2, 1917. This was the '40s, and a relationship between an older woman and a younger man was definitely controversial at the time.

When they tied that knot on November 30, 1940, Ball was 29 and Arnaz was 23. To dodge the social criticism, they opted to change their birthdays on their marriage certificate, listing both their birth years as 1914. Their true ages eventually came out, with public documents surfacing as they became more famous.

Ball and Arnaz had never been a conventional couple. For starters, she was white while he was Cuban, making them the first interracial couple on American television. While they could hide their ages, they could hardly hide their ethnicities. Given this, "I Love Lucy" nearly didn't happen. "CBS and its sponsor, Philip Morris cigarettes, were adamantly opposed to this," Kathleen Brady, author of "Lucille: The Life of Lucille Ball," told NPR in 2014. Luckily for TV fans everywhere, they eventually caved.