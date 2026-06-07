Once-Popular Stars From Modern Family You Didn't Know Vanished From The Public Eye

The cast of "Modern Family" captured hearts across America, with the sitcom kicking off successful careers for many of its actors and seeing Sofia Vergara transform into a megastar. But not all of them chose to continue down that path. Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, and Ariel Winter, his onscreen daughter Alex Dunphy, have largely left the spotlight behind. While many might interpret their decisions as failure, communications expert Amy Prenner, the founder of The Prenner Group, disagrees.

In a Nicki Swift exclusive, Prenner argued that Burrell and Winter set their careers on a new path that allows for a work-life balance that works better for them. It may not be the right decision for every popular sitcom actor, but it is for some. "This isn't career suicide — for the right person, at the right moment, it can actually be a brand move," she told us. Burrell and Winter have both been doing voiceover work and voice acting. "What Ty Burrell and Ariel Winter are doing is smart. They've built enormous goodwill over years of consistent, beloved work. That's equity, and equity buys you options," Prenner said.

By shifting their work this way, Burrell and Winter continued to work in the industry while maintaining a private life, something that is so often denied to more prominent actors. "They're cashing in on it in the best way possible — by choosing quality of life. As a result, people know them in and out of the industry," Prenner said. If done with the right mindset and approach, leaving Hollywood can be a new beginning rather than an end.