Once-Popular Stars From Modern Family You Didn't Know Vanished From The Public Eye
The cast of "Modern Family" captured hearts across America, with the sitcom kicking off successful careers for many of its actors and seeing Sofia Vergara transform into a megastar. But not all of them chose to continue down that path. Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, and Ariel Winter, his onscreen daughter Alex Dunphy, have largely left the spotlight behind. While many might interpret their decisions as failure, communications expert Amy Prenner, the founder of The Prenner Group, disagrees.
In a Nicki Swift exclusive, Prenner argued that Burrell and Winter set their careers on a new path that allows for a work-life balance that works better for them. It may not be the right decision for every popular sitcom actor, but it is for some. "This isn't career suicide — for the right person, at the right moment, it can actually be a brand move," she told us. Burrell and Winter have both been doing voiceover work and voice acting. "What Ty Burrell and Ariel Winter are doing is smart. They've built enormous goodwill over years of consistent, beloved work. That's equity, and equity buys you options," Prenner said.
By shifting their work this way, Burrell and Winter continued to work in the industry while maintaining a private life, something that is so often denied to more prominent actors. "They're cashing in on it in the best way possible — by choosing quality of life. As a result, people know them in and out of the industry," Prenner said. If done with the right mindset and approach, leaving Hollywood can be a new beginning rather than an end.
Ty Burrell and Ariel Winter left Hollywood for different reasons
Ty Burrell and Ariel Winter have different views on their career decisions. Burrell, a family man who turned 58 in 2025, has embraced his decision to move out of Hollywood and never looked back. The much younger Winter, on the other hand, denies she left acting behind. Instead, Winter left Los Angeles for Nashville to work on her mental health while pursuing different opportunities in acting and producing. "I didn't leave the industry. I just left the city of L.A. It holds some not-great memories for me," she told People in May 2025.
That's exactly the way to approach these types of decisions, communications expert Amy Prenner told Nicki Swift. "Stop thinking about it as hiding and start thinking about it as curating. You're not disappearing — you're just deciding that not everything needs to be public," Prenner said. In her view, Burrell's approach also worked perfectly for what he set out to do. Unlike Winter, Burrell moved to Salt Lake City with the intention of stepping away from the spotlight. "I don't have any regrets. It's been lovely and a great place to raise the kids," he told People in August 2025.
It's a decision he embraced, which Prenner said makes all the difference. "You need to commit to the version of yourself you want the public to see — and then actually live it. When clients do that with intention, it works beautifully," she said. After splitting from her live-in boyfriend Luke Benward in 2025, Winter returned to LA to live with her "Modern Family" brother Nolan Gould. Whether that means she's ready to return to the spotlight remains to be seen.