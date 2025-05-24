Where Is Modern Family Star Ariel Winter Now? Why The Child Star Left LA Behind

Ariel Winter became a household name during her time on the Los Angeles-based "Modern Family," but she made a very big move away from the city (and across the country) in 2022. These days, the actor lives on the outskirts of Nashville — and while she wouldn't rule out the odd work trip, she's made it clear she's way happier now.

Winter first spoke about moving to Tennessee in a May 2022 appearance on her on-screen mom, Julie Bowen's podcast, "Quitters." Despite how big a move it was, she shared that it had been a near-split-second decision after her sister suggested it. Less than two weeks after talking about it, she was all-in, and soon enough she was settling into her new home shared with boyfriend Luke Benward.

Winter went on to share that one of the main reasons she was so keen to make the move was because she no longer felt as though she could go about her day without being hounded by the paparazzi — and it certainly didn't help that when pictures of her did end up in the press, there was generally a very negative angle to it. As such, she explained, "I don't feel comfortable walking my dog down the street. If my dog gets off-leash, I can't be like, 'Chloe, what the f**k! Get back here!' It's gonna be, 'Ariel Winter: Rescue Advocate Screaming and Abusing Dog.'" Suffice it to say, these days Winter, Benward, and their dogs are living their best lives, and in addition to regular posts featuring the pack on her Instagram. In early May 2025, she did a photoshoot with them (well, the dogs anyway) for People, telling the outlet how much more at ease she felt in her new home.

