Why Modern Family Star Ariel Winter Gave Up On Los Angeles

Ariel Winter won over the hearts of "Modern Family" fans for her role as Alex Dunphy, the smart and spunky character on the sitcom. According to IMDb, Winter starred on the ABC hit series in 2009 for 11 seasons until the show came to a close in April 2020.

While viewers were sad to see "Modern Family" come to an end, Winter shared the same sentiment as she turned the page of this chapter in her life. "It's been an amazing journey with my Modern Family," she wrote on Instagram. "To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift ... Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time," she added.

From the outside looking in, the actor had the ideal life in terms of living the Hollywood dream. But just like the saying "all that glitters is not gold," Winter struggled with a lot behind the scenes. In fact, she's getting candid about why she has chosen to leave a city she knows all too well for her peace of mind.