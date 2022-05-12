Why Modern Family Star Ariel Winter Gave Up On Los Angeles
Ariel Winter won over the hearts of "Modern Family" fans for her role as Alex Dunphy, the smart and spunky character on the sitcom. According to IMDb, Winter starred on the ABC hit series in 2009 for 11 seasons until the show came to a close in April 2020.
While viewers were sad to see "Modern Family" come to an end, Winter shared the same sentiment as she turned the page of this chapter in her life. "It's been an amazing journey with my Modern Family," she wrote on Instagram. "To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift ... Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time," she added.
From the outside looking in, the actor had the ideal life in terms of living the Hollywood dream. But just like the saying "all that glitters is not gold," Winter struggled with a lot behind the scenes. In fact, she's getting candid about why she has chosen to leave a city she knows all too well for her peace of mind.
Ariel Winter says the paparazzi pushed her to move out of Los Angeles
Ariel Winter is done with Los Angeles. Speaking to her television mom, Julie Bowen, on the "Quitters" podcast (via People), the actor cited a specific reason for leaving the city of angels that many celebrities can relate to. "Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life," Winter said. "And I really, really dislike having my space invaded."
Once a person becomes a notable actor, their life is now on full display which is something Winter always disliked. "I don't like pictures of me when I haven't signed up for pictures of me," she added. "I've always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence." As a result, her and her boyfriend Luke decided to sell their house, their cars, and left town.
Winter has also been a big advocate for mental health and tries her best to ensure she is in a healthy headspace. "I go to therapy every week and I've been doing it for eight years," she said during an interview with Teen Vogue. "I want to stay the person I am, work hard, and see what happens." While, the actor may have moved out of Los Angeles, she is still booking gigs in the city. According to People, she is slated to star in the NBC series "Hungry."