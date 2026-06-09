Giada De Laurentiis' Daughter Jade Is All Grown Up & Gorgeous Like Her Mom

In 2026, Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson, began preparing to head to college in the fall. Like any good mother, of course, Giada wanted to make the most of the time they had left together by preparing Jade to live on her own. Given her culinary roots, it's unsurprising that much of that prep involved cooking. However, as Giada shared with SheKnows, she was focused on helping Jade master a few easy Italian recipes that she would actually have the energy to re-create. "Because I feel like no matter how wonderful that recipe is at the end of the day and tasty, if you have a sink full of dishes, chances are you're not making it again," she said.

And while Giada was, of course, proud of Jade starting her next chapter, she did have some bittersweet feelings about the changes. "As a mom, I've always planned my life around Jade's schedule, and it's been that way for the last 18 years," she shared with Good Housekeeping in January 2026."It's going to be a tough transition, but I think it'll be fun. Yes, there will be those sad moments where I realize that my time with her is now limited, but it'll be different." She continued, "She's not going to live at home anymore, and I think that'll take some getting used to." On the bright side? She wouldn't have to wait too long for Jade to return home for her first Thanksgiving as a college student.