Giada De Laurentiis' Daughter Jade Is All Grown Up & Gorgeous Like Her Mom
Famous chef Giada De Laurentiis is a mother of one to Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson. Jade was born in March 2008, during Giada's marriage to her then-husband, Todd Thompson. Although Giada lives a private life, she has shared quite a bit of her motherhood journey. In 2013, for example, the Food Network star revealed that Jade had given her a new lease on life after her brother unexpectedly passed away from melanoma. "She's allowed me to love in a full way, which I think that had stopped when my brother died 10 years ago," Giada told Parade. "She's reopened my eyes to the world around me and my ability to truly love someone again."
Giada's love for Jade is apparent every time she speaks about the Gen-Zer. This is especially true in the HS graduation tribute she posted on Instagram in May 2026. "She did it!" Giada wrote in the caption, alongside a slideshow of Jade's graduation snapshots. "What an unbelievable milestone for our girl, our world changer, our graduate." She continued, "Keep shining Jadey, we love you more than you will ever know." Unsurprisingly, the post was filled with celebratory comments from Giada's fans, who have watched Jade make appearances on the chef's cooking shows and social media posts over the years. Quite a few also pointed out how much Jade looks like her famous mother's twin. "A beauty like her mom," commented one fan.
Giada De Laurentiis began prepping her daughter for college
In 2026, Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson, began preparing to head to college in the fall. Like any good mother, of course, Giada wanted to make the most of the time they had left together by preparing Jade to live on her own. Given her culinary roots, it's unsurprising that much of that prep involved cooking. However, as Giada shared with SheKnows, she was focused on helping Jade master a few easy Italian recipes that she would actually have the energy to re-create. "Because I feel like no matter how wonderful that recipe is at the end of the day and tasty, if you have a sink full of dishes, chances are you're not making it again," she said.
And while Giada was, of course, proud of Jade starting her next chapter, she did have some bittersweet feelings about the changes. "As a mom, I've always planned my life around Jade's schedule, and it's been that way for the last 18 years," she shared with Good Housekeeping in January 2026."It's going to be a tough transition, but I think it'll be fun. Yes, there will be those sad moments where I realize that my time with her is now limited, but it'll be different." She continued, "She's not going to live at home anymore, and I think that'll take some getting used to." On the bright side? She wouldn't have to wait too long for Jade to return home for her first Thanksgiving as a college student.