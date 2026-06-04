Why We Should Have Seen Kate Mansi's General Hospital Exit Coming From A Mile Away

Another major star is leaving "General Hospital." Kate Mansi revealed that her time as Kristina Davis is coming to an end as she exits the popular daytime soap this coming June 12. The actor announced her decision in an interview with TV Guide, confirming that she has several other projects underway and needs a bit more flexibility with her schedule. Those who follow Mansi probably won't be surprised by the news. In 2025, she tied the knot with producer Matt McInnis in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony 11 months after getting engaged. He was tapped to produce the "Tomb Raider" series starring "Game of Thrones'" Sophie Turner, which shoots in England.

As Mansi explained, "With my husband currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles." The soap star thanked ABC, executive producer Fran Valentini, and the "General Hospital" writers for her incredible experience on the long-running show. "It's been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride," Mansi gushed. "I've loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family." In a statement, Valentini noted that they understood Mansi's decision and wished her all the best.

Likewise, "The door is always open, and we appreciate all that she added to the show these past three years." Mansi was initially introduced to viewers in 2023 as Lexi Ainsworth's replacement following her departure from "General Hospital." In 2025, she landed a Daytime Emmy Award nomination (her third) for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Kristina Davis. After three years on "General Hospital," Mansi is ready to turn the page and embark on a new chapter. "Now, it feels like the right time for both Kristina and me to step into new adventures," she enthused.