Why We Should Have Seen Kate Mansi's General Hospital Exit Coming From A Mile Away
Another major star is leaving "General Hospital." Kate Mansi revealed that her time as Kristina Davis is coming to an end as she exits the popular daytime soap this coming June 12. The actor announced her decision in an interview with TV Guide, confirming that she has several other projects underway and needs a bit more flexibility with her schedule. Those who follow Mansi probably won't be surprised by the news. In 2025, she tied the knot with producer Matt McInnis in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony 11 months after getting engaged. He was tapped to produce the "Tomb Raider" series starring "Game of Thrones'" Sophie Turner, which shoots in England.
As Mansi explained, "With my husband currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles." The soap star thanked ABC, executive producer Fran Valentini, and the "General Hospital" writers for her incredible experience on the long-running show. "It's been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride," Mansi gushed. "I've loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family." In a statement, Valentini noted that they understood Mansi's decision and wished her all the best.
Likewise, "The door is always open, and we appreciate all that she added to the show these past three years." Mansi was initially introduced to viewers in 2023 as Lexi Ainsworth's replacement following her departure from "General Hospital." In 2025, she landed a Daytime Emmy Award nomination (her third) for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Kristina Davis. After three years on "General Hospital," Mansi is ready to turn the page and embark on a new chapter. "Now, it feels like the right time for both Kristina and me to step into new adventures," she enthused.
Fans and co-stars reacted to Kate Mansi's 'General Hospital' exit
Kate Mansi's fans and fellow "General Hospital" cast-members took to social media to share their reactions in the wake of her unexpected announcement. Kristen Vaganos, who plays her onscreen sister Molly Davis, left a supportive comment under Mansi's post, as did Rory Gibson, who joined the show in 2025 as Kristina Davis' other half-sibling, Michael Corinthos. Meanwhile, dozens of "GH" viewers expressed their sadness over her exit. "So sad you're leaving GH!! You have been an amazing Kristina," one such fan penned. Another added, "We'll miss you; you brought Kristina to a new depth IMHO. Good luck wherever you may roam; we'll be watching."
Recently, Mansi appeared in the 2026 drama film "Casa Grande," which was based on the Amazon Freevee series of the same name, and celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Matt McInnis. Speaking to People after their 2025 nuptials, the happy couple detailed their swoon-worthy love story, divulging that they'd met years prior at a birthday party and were instantly drawn to each other. However, it took Mansi and McInnis a while to go out on their first date. The producer suggested they meet up in "nine months" when he was back in town from South Africa for a project. Eventually, she just flew out to visit him, and the rest is history.
"What struck me most was seeing him at work: How he treated everyone, from his driver to the cast, with the same warmth, respect and infectious energy he's known for," the soap star gushed. McInnis seemed equally smitten: "I've never met a braver human being than Katie. She inspires me. [...] Her ability to love with her whole heart and wide eyes is the greatest gift."